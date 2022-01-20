Derbyshire Life looks ahead to upcoming events across Derbyshire.

ARTS AND CULTURE

Amy Winehouse: A Celebration Of Her Life and Music

Join the National Youth Jazz Orchestra to celebrate one of the greatest ever musical talents to have come out of the UK.

Ten years after her tragic passing, this concert is to mark her incredible talent and enduring legacy.

At just 16, Amy sang with the 24-piece National Youth Jazz Orchestra as a promising young singer and the evening will revisit these early songs, as well as reimagining her well-known hits.

February 20, 7.30pm, Derby Theatre, Derby. Tickets start at £25. To book, visit derbytheratre.co.uk/amy-winehouse

Dara Ó Briain: So, Where Were We?

The legendary comic and Mock the Week presenter is back on tour after a two-year break.

Excited to be back in front of an audience, and refusing to mention anything of the last year and a half, audience members can expect an evening of Dara's brilliant wit and infectious enthusiasm.

There'll be the usual mix of stories, one-liners, audience messing and tripping over his words out of sheer giddiness.

If you're in need of a good belly laugh, this is the show for you.

March 1, 8pm, Buxton Opera House, Buxton. Tickets start at £24. To book, visit buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/event/dara-o-briain

HALF TERM HAPPENINGS

So You Think You Know About Dinosaurs?!

Join dinosaur expert Dr Ben Garrod for this hit stage show putting your pre-historic knowledge to the test.

Suitable for children age five upwards, Ben will take families through an energetic, interactive and educational show, testing the knowledge of unsuspecting adults against their clued-up kids.

Those of all ages will be fascinated by stories about some of the biggest, deadliest and strangest predators to ever roam the planet!

February 20, 3pm, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield. Tickets are £15.50 for a child and £18.50 for an adult. To book, visit chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Nature Tots

Head out to Carsington this half-term - Credit: Gary Wallis

Located at the scenic Carsington Water reservoir between Wirksworth and Kniveton, this is a fantastic opportunity for little ones to get involved in the great outdoors.

The sessions are supervised and a safe way for 0-5-year-olds to get involved in nature-based play in the great outdoors.

Sessions include a story, outdoor activities, crafts, and a snack and drink.

February 28, 10am-12pm, Carsington Water Visitor Centre, Carsington. Tickets £4 per child. No need to book, visit derbyshirewildlifetrust.org.uk/events for more information

THE GREAT OUTDOORS

Walk The Moorlands - A Winter Wander From Winster

Covering 6-7 miles, this winter walk will start at Winster, covering high moorland as you follow the Limestone Way over Bonsall Moor to the village of Bonsall.

Sheena will then take you down to the hamlets of Slaley and Ible, before heading back up to Winster.

It's recommended to bring a packed lunch, waterproof boots, and warm, waterproof clothing. The walk is graded easy to moderate.

February 20, 10am-3.30pm, East Bank, Winster. Free to join, but booking is required. For more information, and to book, visit eventbrite.co.uk

Kinder Scout - A Blackdog Outdoors and Trail Magazine Walking Event

Stunning views at Kinder Scout - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Join this 15km circular walk to be taken out by qualified mountain leaders as you walk along the edge of the Kinder Scout plateau.

Beginning at Edale, take a gentle stroll through the village before ascending Nether Tor via Golden Clough.

At the end of the plateau, you will descend Jacobs Ladder and follow the Pennine Way back to Edale.

The walk consists of a mix of paths and dirt tracks, steep ascent and descent.

February 19, 8am-4pm, Edale Coach/Car Park, Water Meadows, Edale. Free to join, but booking is required. For more information, and to book, visit allevents.in

SPORTING FUN

The Carsington Water Half Marathon and 10k

Admire the scenic views of the Peak District countryside as you take on a half marathon or 10k around Carsington Water reservoir.

Whether this is your first race or part of marathon training, participants can enjoy traffic-free trails. It also makes for a lovely day for friends and family that are coming along to support.

Prizes are sponsored by Big Bobble Hats who will also be present on the day.

February 26, 9.30am, Carsington Water, Ashbourne. Entry starts at £18. To register a place, visit nice-work.org.uk/carsington-half/2022

Royal Shrovetide Football

Shrovetide Football returns to Ashbourne in early March - Credit: Joy Hales

Unlike regular football, this game takes place over two eight-hour periods on Shrove Tuesday and Ash Wednesday and is quite the spectacle to behold.

Beginning in the 17th century, Shrovetide Football has taken place in Ashbourne nearly every year since.

The ball is thrown by hands, rather than being kicked and the teams are made up of Up'ards and Down'ards (depending on what side of the river you were born on).

With the goals three miles apart, the game is played through the town and in the river.

March 1-2, 2-10pm, Ashbourne. Free. For more information, visitpeakdistrict.com