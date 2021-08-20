Stars head to Devon for bank holiday festival music and street food festival

Published: 11:38 AM August 20, 2021

Troubadour Reg Meuross will take to the stage at ANRÁN Fest. - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

Star names from the jazz, folk and classical world are heading to an exclusive Devon venue over the August Bank Holiday weekend to headline the region’s first ever Asian street food and music festival.

The two-day event, featuring some of the UK’s most exciting chefs and musicians, will take place on August 29 and 30 at South Hams venue ANRÁN at Tidwell Farm, founded by global fashion and hospitality guru couple Edwin Ho and Mike Jowett. ANRÁN Fest aims to create an unforgettable live outdoor experience for people across the South West, whilst giving back to people that need it most.

The festival will feature a cross-genre music programme of internationally renowned songwriters, BBC Introducing favourites, dance floor-filling swing bands and rising stars of the UK’s folk and acoustic scene across two stages. Artists appearing across the weekend include legendary singer-songwriter Charlie Dore, troubadour Reg Meuross, as well as Neil Maya’s swing band All Jazzed Up, Sadie Horler, Sam Brockington, Brother Sea, Harbottle & Jonas and many more.

The food festival will showcase the cuisines of Indonesia, India, Malaysia, Japan, Thailand and Singapore, served up in the Asian street food market by renowned UK-based foodies 5 Foot Way, Shiok’s Kitchen, Malaysian Kitchen Supper Club, Yuki’s Kitchen, Café Cloudywaaa and Taguchi-Ya Canteen.

And the whole event will raise much-needed funds for Cancer Research UK and Children’s Hospice South West.

ANRÁN Fest has been created by global fashion and hospitality guru couple Mike Jowett and Edwin Ho. - Credit: ANRÁN Fest

In 2013 Edwin and Mike Jowett created their beautiful home and boutique hotel venue in Landscove, near Totnes. Since then, they have connected with the local community and have continually found ways to give back. The idea of organising a charity music and food festival had been in the pipeline for several years, however COVID-19 scuppered the original plan to launch the festival last summer.

Mike commented: “Last summer we were obviously affected by the pandemic as everyone. However, we were undeterred as we really wanted to make a difference to the lives of children and adults affected by cancer.

“This is the main driver for us both and we wanted to do that in conjunction with celebrating three things close to our hearts — the street food of Asia, good music and bringing the local community together in a safe way.”

Last summer, Buckfastleigh Foodbank reached out to the couple, who sold their own produce to support them, as well as Cancer Research, through their Club Kitchen Garden initiative. The theme of supporting the local community continues with this mouth-watering event.

Edwin added: “Being connected locally is so important to us. We grow our own produce here, which reduces our carbon footprint and enhances the food we are passionate about. We’ll be building an authentic Asian street food market for the event, and have invited some of the best Asian chefs to participate.

ANRÁN at Tidwell Farm will play host to the festival. - Credit: ANRÁN Fest

“The music is also a huge part of this event, and we’ve pulled together some of the best local acts we could find. There’s such a rich tapestry of creative talent here, so we’re super keen to show it off.”

The festival aims to ease some of the psychological impact of the pandemic. In addition to providing a safe, airy, family-friendly venue, the couple has tried to keep the event affordable with tickets priced from £10 for the food festival (which include food vouchers), £25 for single-day tickets, and whole event tickets at £45 for adults and £10 for children.

Tickets are available now here.