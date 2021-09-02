Heritage Open Days 2021: 14 unusual places to visit in Devon
We've picked 14 amazing places to go during the Heritage Open Days this month, many of which are normally not open to the public.
Every year, more institutions are added to the amazing September calendar of Heritage Open Days in England. This is the largest festival of history and culture in the country, bringing together over 2,000 local people and organisations, and thousands of volunteers. It's an opportunity to appreciate all the treasures on your doorstep and all without paying a penny.
This year, Devon has so many amazing options that it can be hard to pick which to attend. We've put together a list of unusual places to visit that are usually closed to the general public.
Where: Westleigh, EX16 7HL
When: 10th to 19th, 9am - 5pm
Booking: No booking required
A beautiful Grade I listed building originally built by the Ayshford Family in the 15th century, it is now cared for by the Friends of Friendless Churches.
Where: Exeter, EX1 1EZ
When: Tours on 10th and then 14th to 17th, 1pm - 4pm. Workshops 11th and 18th, 10:30 am - 12pm
Booking: Preferred for workshops, book here
Enjoy a tour of the elegant Georgian house which is home to an extensive library. The workshops will take you through a range of edible plants and how to make beautiful sugar craft flowers. There are separate workshops for adults and children.
Where: Exeter, EX2 4JF
When: 18th and 19th, 11am - 4pm
Booking: No booking required
Explore the recently renovated site where many 18th century Protestants were laid to rest. There will also be a performance by the Third Gallery Quire at 2pm on the Saturday open day.
Backstage at the Exeter Pheonix
Where: Exeter, EX4 3LS
When: 10th, 16th, and 17th, starts at 1pm, 3:30pm, and 6pm.
Booking: Preferred, book here
Go back stage at this popular arts and performance centre to see how it runs day-to-day. Pop round the corner to The Mermaid, and also learn about the past life of this stunning listed building and its hidden secrets.
Where: Plymouth, PL8 1LA
When: 15th, starts at 10am and 12pm
Booking: Required, details here
Go back in time through this Grade I listed home that was previously adapted by Sir Edward Lutyens. They will be offering a guided tour of the main parts of the house and its collection of paintings, furniture, and porcelain.
Where: Tavistock, PL19 0HZ
When: 10th and 17th, 4:15pm
Booking: No booking required
One of the leading independent schools in the South West will be hosting guided tours of the impressive building and its beautiful grounds. After you've walked round, there will be tea and cake, accompanied by the school's chamber choir and other musicians.
Spiceland Quaker Meeting House
Where: Uffculme, EX15 3AZ
When: 19th, 2pm - 4:30pm
Booking: No booking required
This historic 200-year-old Quaker Meeting House, and the burial ground which came into use around 1680, offer a fascinating insight into the history of the group. The location is surprisingly remote and offers a pleasant spot to sit with a drink after your visit.
Where: The Underfleet, EX12 2WD
When: 11th, 11am and 2pm
Booking: Required, book here
Seaton Tramway is a hugely popular attraction in Devon and now you have the opportunity to go behind the scenes and celebrate their unique fleet of 14 heritage trams and the natural heritage of the beautiful Axe Valley.
Where: Exeter, EX4 6LA
When: 19th, 10am - 4pm
Booking: No booking required
Only normally open for services, this is a great opportunity to explore a beautiful medieval chapel, now a place of Orthodox Christian worship. A member of the parish will be in attendance and available to answer questions.
Where: Newton Abbot, TQ12
When: 18th, 10am - 3pm
Booking: No booking required
Explore the unusual tower and learn more about the market through history with a costumed interpreter. There will also be chance to craft your own 'Edible England themed' delight plus plenty of other activities.
Where: Plymouth, PL5 1LP
When: 15th and 18th, 10am
Booking: Required, book here
Go inside the anchorage tower at the foot of the Tamar Bridge and learn more about the incredible architectural feat. This will be a guided tour and talk about the suspension bridge.
Where: Exeter, EX4 3AN
When: 11th, 14th, 16th, and 18th, 10am - 1pm
Booking: No booking required
Enjoy a guided or self-guided tour of the medieval home of the Incorporation of The Weavers, Fullers and Shearmens Guilds. Peruse their interactive museum with films, touch sensitive maps, and archives about the guilds.
Where: Chudleigh, TQ13 0DY
When: 15th to 18th, 11am -1pm and 2pm - 5pm
Booking: Book on day
Take a walk through the outer and inner halls plus the main staircase of the house, with the opportunity to view more than 40 paintings belonging to the family.
Where: Beaworthy, EX21 5XU
When: 11th and 12th, 10am - 4pm
Booking: Required, book here
Winsford took care of the community, including soldiers in the First World War, for nearly a century. It has now been loving restored by the Landmark Trust and offers insight into healthcare through history.
All details about these locations and plenty more can be found on the Heritage Open Days website: heritageopendays.org.uk