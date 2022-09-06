What to look out for at Devon Open Studios this month

This month marks the return of the most important event in the Devon’s art community with more than 350 artists taking part in the annual open studios.

Doors, garden gates, loft spaces, sheds and living rooms will be open to the public this month for the two-week extravaganza that is the Devon Open Studios event. This year will see a whopping 366 artists exhibiting at 213 venues from September 10 to 25.

Public spaces will also take part. With libraries and museums holding free group events, as well as workshops and demonstrations of craft making.

Almost as much a part of the event as the art itself, the venues are in some of the county’s most stunning locations, making the event a great day out for anyone who loves Devon.

Visitors get a chance to see the story behind artwork and crafts, meet the artists and support local artists and makers by buying work – and with work ranging from the large to small, thousands to a few pounds, there will be something for everyone to take away.

Local people and visitors to the county will be able to enjoy a range of free exhibitions, demonstrations, workshops, opportunities to see artists at work, and to celebrate the range of talent across the county. For many of us, meeting the artists and makers and seeing work being created is one of the highlights – as well as buying work.

Choose from greetings cards, drawing, painting, sculpture, tapestry, ceramics, jewellery and glasswork. There will be new talent from first time exhibitors to experienced professionals. They range from a dinner lady-turned artist and a painter reusing abandoned canvases and frames.

Among those on show is Bovey Tracey-based ceramicist Penny O’Brien, who’s What3Words pots are inspired by the app which describes each three-metre square in the world with a unique combination of three words. She uses sketches of places on her Dartmoor walks to create the designs for her pots, and stamps the three-word location of each sketch onto the pot.

Penny makes her own tools, and has developed her own monoprinting slip technique for the designs. She creates a texture to the pots, sometimes imprinting leaves and flowers gathered from the location. The details of the design are revealed only after the final firing of the pots.

Based at Dingle Forge in Bow, blacksmith Matt Coe creates work of all sizes, from a toasting fork to a large sculpture. He is inspired by the natural world, and likes to use natural forms in his work, such as a tree or a feather. During Devon Open Studios, he will be working in his forge and chatting to visitors about what he is making.

Practical and beautiful is the best way to describe the wares of Rosie Brewer, who will be showcasing handmade wooden and ceramic kitchenware in her Bow log cabin which has beautiful views. Every piece is unique and carries its own story as Rosie works with the knots and quirks of the wood to create spoons, platters, dishes and other items which complement her range of ceramic mugs, dishes and goblets.

Inspired by the legends and folklore of Dartmoor, contemporary glass artist and sculptor Amy McCarthy will show her work Late Night Bar of Bad Decision, a series of 60 pieces of stained glass, each inspired by a song lyric. During open studios, Amy will be demonstrating her work at Words and Pictures Gallery in Teignmouth, where she’s exhibiting with mosaic artist Michelle Greenwood Brown.

Avenda Burnell Walsh reuses old materials, discarded canvases and abandoned frames to creature her portraiture. Like many artists, her work is a response to Covid lockdowns. Strong Woman You, Strong Woman Me is a series of work growing out of Me Too and lockdown,” she explains. “The faces looking out at us, the eyes talking for so many women around the world who remain silent. I may not be able to tell their stories but I can help them ask the questions.” Her work will be on show in Teignmouth.

More than simply beachscapes, Clare Willcocks is working on a series of paintings of waves inspired by North Devon. She will be running workshops for people who would like to learn more about sketching in Northam.

Free paper copies of the trail are also available across Devon.