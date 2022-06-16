Amazing outdoor cinema experiences in Devon this summer

Enjoy a classic film under the stars while the weather is warm.

The summer was made for unusual and exciting events while there are extra hours of daylight, and mild evenings. One such activity is al fresco cinema which became very popular whilst traditional cinemas were closed. Some outdoor cinemas allow you to enjoy from the comfort of your car whilst others encourage bringing a blanket or deck chair. Picnics and drinks are encouraged, plus many venues will have alternative food vans and outdoor bars.

Here are just six amazing Devonshire locations offering a range of films for your enjoyment. We will add further listings as and when they become available.

Newton Abbot Racecourse

Not far from the river Teign, this popular racecourse was opened by the Queen Mother more than 50 years ago. Their big open expanse of grass is perfect for a big screen.

What's On:

West Side Story - 12th August

Dirty Dancing - 13th August

Bohemian Rhapsody - 14th August

Learn more

Knightshayes Court

Settle back on the lawn of this gorgeous Victorian house for a great night of good film. Before you enjoy the movie, we recommend taking a wander around the woodlands and formal gardens.

What's On:

Mamma Mia - September 2nd

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone - September 3rd

West Side Story - September 4th

Learn more

Saltram House

A Grade-I listed house that is often called 'the most impressive country house in Devon'. Saltram is looked after by the National Trusts and is an impressive backdrop to take in a film.

What's On:

Dirty Dancing - September 2nd

Encanto - September 3rd

Learn more

Torquay Recreation Ground

A former renowned cricket ground, this is a popular venue with both visitors and locals alike. The grass is just a stone's throw away from the sea which will make a peaceful background to your film of choice.

What's On:

Mamma Mia - June 17th

The Greatest Show - June 18th

Pretty Woman - June 19th

Learn more

Exeter Racecourse

Enjoy three days loaded with superb films at the Picnic in the Park festival. This is a great event that is family friendly and full of fun.

What's On:

Bohemian Rhapsody - 12th August

Harry Potter and the prisoner of Azkaban - 13th August (Afternoon)

Mamma Mia - 13th August (Evening)

Lion King - 14th August (Afternoon)

Encanto - 14th August (Evening)

Learn more

Arlington Court

An unusual, 200 year old neoclassical mansion that is worth a visit in its own right. They are also home to the famous Carriage Museum which the whole family can enjoy (with free entry for National Trust members).

What's On:

West Side Story - July 29th

Mamma Mia - July 30th

The Greatest Showman - July 31st

Learn more

