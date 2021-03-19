Explore the great outdoors at these Easter egg hunts in Dorset

Published: 5:03 PM March 19, 2021 Updated: 5:09 PM March 19, 2021

Exploration of the great outdoors takes centre stage in this year's National Trust Easter egg trails. So, head on over to one of these Dorset locations to search for signs of spring and get hunting for a delicious treat.

Don't forget to follow government guidelines by staying local and following social distancing protocol to minimise the spread of Coronavirus.

Kingston Lacy

The National Trust haven't specified dates and opening times for the Easter egg trail at Kingston Lacy just yet, but you will be able to book your tickets from the 26th of March. Click here for more details.

Kingston Lacy was built from 1663 to 1665 and is likened to a Venetian palace; the estate grounds are equally as magnificent, with over 8,500 acres of land and beautiful gardens that spring to life with the coming of warmer weather. The Japanese Garden is the perfect spot to enjoy a moment of Hanami (blossom watching); make sure you read our Blossom spotting guide for the low down on what varieties to look out for.

Studland Bay

Get ready to explore the Easter egg trail at Studland Bay from the 2nd to the 18th of April between 10.30 am and 3.30 pm. The egg hunt costs £3 to participate in and will take you on an adventure through sandy dunes and heathlands. Click here for more details.

There are 4 miles of beach at Studland Bay, so a spot of sandcastle building, a dip in the sea and a tasty picnic would round out the day nicely.

Corfe Castle

Head to Corfe Castle for an action-packed Easter egg hunt from the 2nd to the 18th of April, between 10 am - 4 pm. The trail is £3 per entry and includes a chocolate egg or alternative allergen-free treat. Tickets need to be booked in advance; click here for more details.

The castle ruins and surrounding grounds are home to plenty of wildlife and makes for the perfect location for an afternoon picnic.

