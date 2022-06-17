Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Amazing outdoor cinema experiences in Dorset this summer

Martha Griffiths

Published: 1:38 PM June 17, 2022
Enjoy a summer treat - Credit: Son Tung Tran, Pexels

Enjoy a classic film under the stars while the weather is warm.

The summer was made for unusual and exciting events while there are extra hours of daylight, and mild evenings. One such activity is al fresco cinema which became very popular whilst traditional cinemas were closed. Some outdoor cinemas allow you to enjoy from the comfort of your car whilst others encourage bringing a blanket or deck chair. Picnics and drinks are encouraged, plus many venues will have alternative food vans and outdoor bars.

Here are just five amazing Dorset locations offering a range of films for your enjoyment. We will add further listings as and when they become available.

Keyneston Mill



Learn more

Purbeck Film Festival



Learn more

Lulworth Castle



Learn more

Kingston Lacy



Learn more

Littledown



Learn more

Dorset Magazine
Film
Summer
Dorset

