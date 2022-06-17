Amazing outdoor cinema experiences in Dorset this summer
Published: 1:38 PM June 17, 2022
- Credit: Son Tung Tran, Pexels
Enjoy a classic film under the stars while the weather is warm.
The summer was made for unusual and exciting events while there are extra hours of daylight, and mild evenings. One such activity is al fresco cinema which became very popular whilst traditional cinemas were closed. Some outdoor cinemas allow you to enjoy from the comfort of your car whilst others encourage bringing a blanket or deck chair. Picnics and drinks are encouraged, plus many venues will have alternative food vans and outdoor bars.
Here are just five amazing Dorset locations offering a range of films for your enjoyment. We will add further listings as and when they become available.
Keyneston Mill
Learn more
Purbeck Film Festival
Learn more
Lulworth Castle
Learn more
Kingston Lacy
Learn more
Littledown
Learn more