Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Where to celebrate in Dorset
- Credit: Chris Lawton, Unsplash
We round up events happening to celebrate Her Majesty's 70 years of rule.
Commemorations of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee began on February 6th. The biggest celebrations are yet to come, however, as an extra bank holiday has been scheduled for June 3rd. This means between June 2nd and 5th, there will be a whole four days to pay tribute to the longest reigning monarch in British history - Her Majesty is also the longest female ruler in world history.
From street parties to beacon lightings, there will be plenty of local ways to honour this incredible milestone in Dorset. Wherever you live in the county, you won't be far from an event both in June and in the run-up.
Big Lunches
1. Friends of Greenhill Gardens Platinum Jubilee Lunch
Greenhill Tennis Courts, The Esplanade, Weymouth, DT4 7SL
June 5th
Take a breather in the sun at one of the trestle tables at Greenhill, and enjoy your picnics to the backing of three hours of non stop music and entertainment on stage. Performers include The Rock Choir, The Decadettes Foursome, and local band The Originals.
2. Big Lunch on Alec’s Field
Alec's Field, Hazelbury Bryan, Sturminster Newton, DT10 2DR
June 5th
This next event will kick off with a service at the Parish Church which will be accessible for all ages. Then, beginning at midday, the Village Big Lunch will begin. Locals and visitors alike are welcome to bring a picnic or purchase a burger and enjoy the big day together.
Fundays
1. Blanford St. Mary Jubilee Funday
Playing Field, Blandford St Mary, DT11 9PP
May 28th
Blandford St Mary Parish Council will be organising a fun day from 11am to 4pm the Saturday before the jubilee. They plan to have various stalls, including food and drink, charity stalls, and more. There will also be lots of family activities and an area to bring your picnic.
2. Winfrith Platinum Jubilee
Water Lane, Winfrith Newburgh
June 3rd
Expect big things from this delightful little village including a barn dance, cream teas, sports events, and so much more. This will be a great events for locals and visitors alike.
3. Blandford Forum Jubilee Jamboree
Railway Arches, Langton Meadows, DT11 7EN
May 30th - June 5th
A jampacked week of events can be expected over at the Railway Arches including parties, beacon lightings, a treasure hunt and much more.
4. Corfe Castle Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
Corfe Castle, BH20 5HA
June 2nd - 5th
The iconic Dorset countryside landmark will be going all out for the bank holiday with a huge number of events located in both the castle and village below. Expect a Jubilee Bake-Off, treasure hunts, quizzes, beacon lightings and a great deal more.
Parties
1. The Goods Yard Jubilee Smash
Broadstone, BH18 8AX
June 3rd - 5th
This popular independent pub will be hosting three days of events and offers to celebrate the big event. On Friday there will be food and drink specials, then live entertainment on the Saturday and Sunday.
2. Charmouth Village People Jubilee party
The Village Hall, Charmouth, DT6 6BE
June 1st
This party is for the senior residents of Charmouth where they are welcome to dress in 50’s style clothes. Go back in time with 50’s music, coronation chicken, trifle, bubbles, and lots more food. The Lyme Regis Moonrakers will be on hand to play a selection of sea shanties and other classics.
3. Jubilee Afternoon Teas
Admiralty Hotel, Portland, DT5 2NA
June 3rd - 5th
Why not host your own party with friends and family at the Admiralty Hotel with all the delicacies prepared by their lovely staff.
Something Different
1. Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Torchlight Procession
Sandy Beach, Marine Parade, Lyme Regis, DT7 3JF
June 2nd
To celebrate the Queen’s historic reign, Lyme Regis Regatta & Carnival Committee are organising a special Torchlight Procession. Join in this iconic event as participants walk with flaming torches through Langmoor Gardens down to the seafront, and on to the sandy beach where a circle of light is formed before the torches are used to light a giant beacon. You'll need to reserve your spot in advance.
2. Platinum Jubilee Beer Festival
The Cricketers, Shroton, Blandford Forum, DT11 8QD
June 4th - 5th
The Cricketers will be hosting a Platinum Jubilee Beer Festival all weekend to celebrate the holiday, this will include live music, merchandise, children’s activities, BBQ and much more.
3. Nigel Revell Trophy Jubilee Scramble
Stake Farm, East Chelborough, DT2 0PZ,
June 5th
This will be a classic Scramble featuring motorcycles from the 1960’s, 1970’s and early 1980’s, plus a club run for Twinshock and Classic Motorcycles. Part of the entrance fee will go to Buckhorn Weston Church with other profits being donated to various groups and charities.
4. Jubilee Choral Evensong
St George's Church, Fordington, Dorchester, DT1 1LB
June 4th
To celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, St George's are hosting an afternoon tea in the church hall from 1.00pm, followed by Choral Evensong at 4.30pm.This will be a beautiful place for quiet reflection alongside glorious music.
