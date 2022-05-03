Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Where to celebrate in Dorset

There will be many ways across the county to celebrate this huge milestone - Credit: Chris Lawton, Unsplash

We round up events happening to celebrate Her Majesty's 70 years of rule.

Commemorations of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee began on February 6th. The biggest celebrations are yet to come, however, as an extra bank holiday has been scheduled for June 3rd. This means between June 2nd and 5th, there will be a whole four days to pay tribute to the longest reigning monarch in British history - Her Majesty is also the longest female ruler in world history.

From street parties to beacon lightings, there will be plenty of local ways to honour this incredible milestone in Dorset. Wherever you live in the county, you won't be far from an event both in June and in the run-up.

Big Lunches

1. Friends of Greenhill Gardens Platinum Jubilee Lunch

Greenhill Tennis Courts, The Esplanade, Weymouth, DT4 7SL

June 5th

Take a breather in the sun at one of the trestle tables at Greenhill, and enjoy your picnics to the backing of three hours of non stop music and entertainment on stage. Performers include The Rock Choir, The Decadettes Foursome, and local band The Originals.

Learn more

2. Big Lunch on Alec’s Field

Alec's Field, Hazelbury Bryan, Sturminster Newton, DT10 2DR

June 5th

This next event will kick off with a service at the Parish Church which will be accessible for all ages. Then, beginning at midday, the Village Big Lunch will begin. Locals and visitors alike are welcome to bring a picnic or purchase a burger and enjoy the big day together.

Learn more

Fundays

1. Blanford St. Mary Jubilee Funday

Playing Field, Blandford St Mary, DT11 9PP

May 28th

Blandford St Mary Parish Council will be organising a fun day from 11am to 4pm the Saturday before the jubilee. They plan to have various stalls, including food and drink, charity stalls, and more. There will also be lots of family activities and an area to bring your picnic.

Learn more

2. Winfrith Platinum Jubilee

Water Lane, Winfrith Newburgh

June 3rd

Expect big things from this delightful little village including a barn dance, cream teas, sports events, and so much more. This will be a great events for locals and visitors alike.

Learn more

3. Blandford Forum Jubilee Jamboree

Railway Arches, Langton Meadows, DT11 7EN

May 30th - June 5th

A jampacked week of events can be expected over at the Railway Arches including parties, beacon lightings, a treasure hunt and much more.

Learn more

4. Corfe Castle Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Corfe Castle, BH20 5HA

June 2nd - 5th

The iconic Dorset countryside landmark will be going all out for the bank holiday with a huge number of events located in both the castle and village below. Expect a Jubilee Bake-Off, treasure hunts, quizzes, beacon lightings and a great deal more.

Learn more

Parties

1. The Goods Yard Jubilee Smash

Broadstone, BH18 8AX

June 3rd - 5th

This popular independent pub will be hosting three days of events and offers to celebrate the big event. On Friday there will be food and drink specials, then live entertainment on the Saturday and Sunday.

Learn more

2. Charmouth Village People Jubilee party

The Village Hall, Charmouth, DT6 6BE

June 1st

This party is for the senior residents of Charmouth where they are welcome to dress in 50’s style clothes. Go back in time with 50’s music, coronation chicken, trifle, bubbles, and lots more food. The Lyme Regis Moonrakers will be on hand to play a selection of sea shanties and other classics.

Learn more

3. Jubilee Afternoon Teas

Admiralty Hotel, Portland, DT5 2NA

June 3rd - 5th

Why not host your own party with friends and family at the Admiralty Hotel with all the delicacies prepared by their lovely staff.

Learn more

Something Different

1. Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Torchlight Procession

Sandy Beach, Marine Parade, Lyme Regis, DT7 3JF

June 2nd

To celebrate the Queen’s historic reign, Lyme Regis Regatta & Carnival Committee are organising a special Torchlight Procession. Join in this iconic event as participants walk with flaming torches through Langmoor Gardens down to the seafront, and on to the sandy beach where a circle of light is formed before the torches are used to light a giant beacon. You'll need to reserve your spot in advance.

Learn more

2. Platinum Jubilee Beer Festival

The Cricketers, Shroton, Blandford Forum, DT11 8QD

June 4th - 5th

The Cricketers will be hosting a Platinum Jubilee Beer Festival all weekend to celebrate the holiday, this will include live music, merchandise, children’s activities, BBQ and much more.

Learn more

3. Nigel Revell Trophy Jubilee Scramble

Stake Farm, East Chelborough, DT2 0PZ,

June 5th

This will be a classic Scramble featuring motorcycles from the 1960’s, 1970’s and early 1980’s, plus a club run for Twinshock and Classic Motorcycles. Part of the entrance fee will go to Buckhorn Weston Church with other profits being donated to various groups and charities.

Learn more

4. Jubilee Choral Evensong

St George's Church, Fordington, Dorchester, DT1 1LB

June 4th

To celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, St George's are hosting an afternoon tea in the church hall from 1.00pm, followed by Choral Evensong at 4.30pm.This will be a beautiful place for quiet reflection alongside glorious music.

Learn more

