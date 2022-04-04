Amazing family events to enjoy this Easter holiday in Norfolk

We round up the best events and activities to take the kids to this Easter holiday.

The Easter holidays are upon us and for the kids it means two whole weeks of no school and lots of excited energy. For parents and carers, it means trying to come up with fun and engaging activities to keep the critters occupied. As spring is in the air, it is the perfect time to get out and make memories together in our wonderful county.

To help you make a start, we've found all of the wonderful events going on around Norfolk for you to enjoy together.

Theatre

Kicking us off is the Leeds Playhouse production of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe which is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal between April 5th and 9th. There will also be an audio-described performance on the 7th. Step through the wardrobe into the enchanted kingdom of Narnia and meet all of your favourite characters, plus the evil White Witch. This is a critically acclaimed performance and is sure to add a layer of magic this Easter. norwichtheatre.org

Over at Great Yarmouth Hippodrome, you can enjoy a swashbuckling adventure at Pirates Live! Join the team along with an incredible cast of acrobats and aerialists for a water show spectacular that will amaze and delight the whole family. This will be running everyday from April 2nd until May 2nd with two or three shows a day. hippodromecircus.co.uk

This April, follow the Yellow Brick Road to the Corn Exchange for a fantastic all-new Easter pantomime version of The Wizard of Oz. Join Kansas farm-girl Dorothy and her pet dog Toto on this magical adventure suitable for all ages. Watch in amazement as they are picked up by a tornado and carried off, before adventuring through the fantastical land of Oz to meet the Wizard. You'll be able to enjoy this performance on April 9th. kingslynncornexchange.co.uk

Out in Nature

For a full run-down of Easter-themed trails and hunts, we have a dedicated article that includes National Trust properties, a train, and much more! You can find it by clicking here.

Adding to the list, you can also enjoy The Great Easter Eggsploration at Pensthorpe Natural Park between April 2nd and 19th. Learn weird and wonderful facts about eggs and search high and low for the special coloured eggs hidden around the park. Pensthorpe have plenty of other activities to keep you busy too, with a mini treasure hunt around WildRootz, plus free arts and crafts activities. pensthorpe.com

The Pesky Bunnies Easter Egg-spedition is also back at BeWILDerwood near Hoveton this Easter. Between April 2nd and 19th, there will be a huge number of activities and crafts to enjoy, including a chance to meet the Easter Bunny at the Storytelling Stage. All of these events are included in the usual price of admission too. norfolk.bewilderwood.co.uk

Wroxham Barns are putting on their own Easter Egg-Stravaganza across the two week holiday. You'll be able to explore and meet all the animals to your hearts content, then play a round of mini-golf or head over to the Go-Karts. As it is spring, there will be plenty of chances to see the new baby lambs and maybe even a birth while you're there. wroxhambarns.co.uk

Last, but by no means least, we have everybody's favourite 'roar-some' Norfolk attraction who are excited to share Dippy's Egg-cellent Easter with you. Roarr! has decorated the whole park for Easter and children will be able to help Dippy find the missing eggs or bounce like a bunny during one of the live performances. roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk

Food

The Assembly Halls in Norwich are a delicious visit any time of the year, but right now you can enjoy a special Chickadee Easter Afternoon Tea too. There will be many a delight to enjoy, including the Feeling Sheepish Cupcake and a Chickadee Chick Macaron. The menu includes a dedicated children's selection, along with allergy and dietary options, meaning the whole family can enjoy. assemblyhousenorwich.co.uk





You can also find our full round up of events in Norfolk in the month of April here.