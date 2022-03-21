Family fun in Hertfordshire this Easter 2022
There's plenty of fun for the family to be had across Hertfordshire this Easter and this is our guide to the best Easter events in the county...
1. Golden Goose Hunt, Ashridge
This is not just an Easter egg hunt but a golden goose hunt. Mysterious golden eggs have been appearing all around the gardens of historic Ashridge House - can young visitors unscramble their letters and find the Golden Goose?
Head off with the children through the gardens, between the trees and giant candy creations for the illusive eggs to reveal the Golden Goose's hiding place. For successful egg-splorers, delicious prizes await. There's also Easter colouring and a 'goodie booth' with tasty treats.
Dates: April 10-22
Cost: £8.50/£6.50 adults/children
Address: Ashridge House, Berkhamsted HP4 1NS
Website: events.ashridgehouse.org.uk
2. Fun at Standalone Farm, Letchworth
Grab your wellies and explore a delightful working farm this spring, At Standalone Farm - a 125-acre site on the edge of Letchworth - there’s plenty to keep the family entertained from daily lamb feeding and milking demos to pony grooming.
There's also arts and crafts fun and tractor rides or work out the clues and complete the Easter egg hunt to win a prize. Pack a picnic or head to the revamped Greenway Café. A hidden gem.
Dates: Monday to Sunday 10am-5pm
Cost: £7.50/£6.50 concessions and groups tickets available
Address: Wilbury Road, Letchworth Garden City SG6 4JN
Website: standalonefarm.com
3. Willows Activity Farm Easter Extravaganza, St Albans
Head to Willows Activity Farm for a day packed with Easter fun. Activities include an Easter egg hunt that comes with a yummy prize and an Easter grotto, funfair rides, shows and adventure play.
You'll also get to meet cute little rabbits and chick, as well as Peter Rabbit himself and his friends.
Date: April 2-18
Cost: £24.25 children under 2 and carers go free with documentation
Address: Coursers Road, London Colney, St Albans AL4 0PF
Website: willowsactivityfarm.com
4. Highfield Park Easter Chicken Quiz, St Albans
Get out into the great outdoors to find the answer to the Highfield Park Trust's Easter Chicken Hunt.
Answers to the quiz are scattered around the park, and all those who get the correct answers win a prize. Bonus prizes are up for grabs too for intrepid young adventurers.
Date: April 6 at 10.30am-2.30pm; last entry at 2pm
Cost: £5
Address: Highfield Park Visitor Centre, Hill End Lane, St Albans AL4 0RA
Website: highfieldparktrust.co.uk
4. Bunny & Easter Egg Mosaic Making Workshop, St Albans
Audrey Montet, the artist behind Montet Design, is hosting an Easter crafting session in which participants can make their own glass mosaic bunny or egg.
The sessions run for an hour, and take up to 15 participants per session. The mosaics are created withy bright and sparkly pieces of glass and embellishments, and you get to try your hand at using mosaic making tools to cut glass. Suitable for children aged 8 and above, and for adults too.
Date: April 5, 10am-2pm
Cost: £15
Address: Greenwood Park Community Centre, Tippendell Lane, Chiswell Green St Albans, AL2 3HW
Website: montetdesigns.co.uk
5. Easter Funfair, Harpenden
Dodgems, fairy floss and a host of nauseating rides the kids will love, Harpenden's Easter funfair is a fun day out for the family.
Check back on the council's website closer to the date for more information.
Date: April 14-18; 12pm-9pm
Cost: TBC
Address: Harpenden Common, AL5 1QY
Website: harpenden.gov.uk
6. Easter Days Out at Celtic Harmony Camp, Brickenden
Set in charming woodland, Celtic Harmony Camp is putting on family fun this Easter, stone-age style. Explore the surrounds as you go on a dragon quest, craft a clay egg or make a dream catcher.
There are friction fire lighting demos and storytelling sessions as well. You can also build your own woodland shelter or just hang out near a thatched roundhouse instead.
Date: April 6-10; 10am-4pm
Cost: £12.50 per person
Address: Celtic Harmony Camp, Brickenden Lane, Brickenden SG13 8NY
Website: celticharmony.org
7. Easter at Church Farm, Ardeley
Grab an Easter Farm Day Pass to access all the holiday fun at Church Farm. This includes the farm trail ion Vicarage Field, where you can see the animals including lambs, chicks and piglets, as well as alpacas, geese and rabbits.
There's also an Easter bunny hunt, farm bingo and a farm booklet with Easter themed activities the little ones can enjoy. If that's not enough book in to ride a tractor, collect eggs or bottle feed goats and lambs
Date: April 2-18
Cost: Easter Farm Day Pass £6.50, some activities extra
Address: Ardeley, Stevenage, SG2 7AH
Website: churchfarmardeley.co.uk
8. Wimpole Estate Easter Egg Hunt, Royston
Complete fun activities out in nature as you go along the Easter trail to earn a chocolate egg when you finish.
These trails are designed to get you out and about, exploring the estate's beautiful grounds, where you might even be able to spot a patch of spring daffodils.
Date: April 2-18; 9.30am-3pm
Cost: £3 per child
Address: Arrington, Royston SG8 0BW
Website: nationaltrust.org.uk
9. Fun Food for Easter with the creative Chefs, Hitchin
If you've got a budding chef on your hands, this Easter themed cooking session is suitable for children under 10-years-old, if accompanied by an adult.
Sessions run fro 45 minutes and include ingredients and refreshments. To book, call 01462 474111 or email healthyhub@north-herts.gov.uk
Date: April 4; 10am & 11.30am
Cost: TBC
Address: Westmill Community Centre, John Barker Place, Hitchin SG5 2PG
Website: healthyhubnorthherts.co.uk