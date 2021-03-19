National Trust Easter trails in Norfolk

Published: 11:53 AM March 19, 2021

The National Trust's beloved Easter trails are back in Norfolk for 2021, here are all the properties you can visit with the kids for the trail



Blickling Estate



The grand stately home Blickling Hall was the childhood home of the Boleyn family including Henry VIII's second wife Anne Boleyn, who was born in around 1501. Although the version of the house that stands today was completed in 1616. The gardens and parkland at Blickling are open for visitors at the moment with the Easter trail taking place from 29th March.



Booking is required for Blickling Estate, then a trail can be purchased when you arrive and costs £3. Kids can head out with the family into the parkland to explore the trail before collecting a chocolate egg as a reward. 10am to 4pm (last trail 3pm).





Felbrigg Hall



Visit the estate of the 17th century country house Felbrigg Hall, notable for it's attractive Jacobean exterior and regal interior design. The grounds span over 520 acres with lots of walking and cycling routes to discover.



From March 29 to April 11, the National Trust-owned property will be hosting Easter trails which will be longer than before so adventurous kids will be in for a treat. They'll enjoy the exercise and a chocolate surprise at the end too. Tickets for entry are available every Friday so Easter visits will be booked from Friday March 26 at the earliest. Trails are £3.





Horsey Windpump



The iconic windmill dates back to the early 1900s and resides in the village of Horsey on the Norfolk Broads. Big open skies greet visitors with stunning countryside views all around. Wildlife flourishes at Horsey and the Easter trail encourages children to interact with nature during their visit.



With daily trails from March 29 to April 18, kids can enjoy 10 different activities that are based on immersion into the natural environment around them. There is no need to book a visit to Horsey, just pay £3 for the trail pack.





Oxburgh Hall



The Tudor stately home of Oxburgh Hall which was completed in 1482 is instantly recognisable for its moat and grandiose exterior. The fairytale grounds are a pleasure to visit at any time throughout the year, but kids can enjoy a self-guided trail that ends with a chocolate egg during Easter-time.



From March 29 to April 11, visitors who have pre-booked their visit to Oxburgh can pay £3 for their trail to enjoy the Easter activities and a chocolate egg for kids at the end!





Sheringham Park



The stunning parkland that's home to Sheringham Hall will be holding Easter trails this year. Spanning over one thousand acres with lots of flora and fauna to discover, this is a Norfolk beauty spot that the whole family can enjoy during the Easter holidays.



From March 29 to April 11, the 'wilder' areas of Sheringham Park will be highlighted on the Easter trail for its 1.5-mile excursion. Trails cost £3.





