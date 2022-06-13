The Gardens of Eaton Hall, home of The Duke of Westminster, Chester, will be opening for charity on 26th June, 31st July, & 28th August 2022.

The Eaton Estate near Chester is only open to the public a handful of times a year, to raise funds for local charities. In 2022, the chosen charities to benefit from funds raised during the open days will be Cheshire Young Carers on 26th June, Cheshire Wildlife Trust on 31st July and Kidsbank on 28th August. The family’s philanthropic activities and the giving of the Grosvenor Estate is represented by Westminster Foundation

Eaton Hall is the home of the Duke of Westminster and the Duchess of Westminster and lie just south of the village of Eccleston and is separated from the village of Aldford by the River Dee.

The Eaton Estate covers 10,000 acres, with farmland, extensive gardens and a number of fountains and sculptures. Eaton Park, which the Hall is within is 300 acres and the Hall’s gardens are around 90 acres.

Access to the estate is extremely limited as it remains a private residence although it has become a venue for various charity events over the years, including events for the Prince’s Trust.

There is a newly completed hot border design and a stunning bedding scheme in the Dragon Garden, which is named after the sculpture within the central fountain. - Credit: Stephen Bell

This year, the gardens have a wide variety of planting, including four formal colour-themed rose gardens and grand colour-themed herbaceous borders.

Visitors can also enjoy the walled Kitchen Garden, as well as the wildflower garden and the lake walk, where you can take in fabulous views of the Hall and grounds.

At Eaton Courtyard, visitors can take the opportunity to see Eaton Chapel, with its splendid stained-glass windows by Frederic James Shields, dating back to 1870, the carriage museum and former stables, as well as the family history and exhibition rooms.

Tickets are pre-book only