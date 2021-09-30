Essex firework displays: the best events for bonfire night 2021

Published: 12:32 PM September 30, 2021

Maldon Bonfire Night & Fireworks Display 2021

Maldon’s much-loved fundraising firework event was cancelled last year, but it promises to be back with a bang for 2021. The Rotary Club of Maldon has organised the firework display and bonfire night event at Promenade Park in Maldon for 50 years, and the family event will once again be raising money for local and national charities.

Where? Maldon Promenade Park, CM9 5JQ

When? Saturday 6th November 2021

Website: www.visitmaldon.co.uk





Clacton Pier Free Firework Display

Clacton Pier has held free firework displays for families for many years, and the next event is over the bonfire night weekend. Clacton Pier doesn’t release an exact time for the fireworks to start, instead waiting for the optimum point with weather and darkness. There are plenty of activities for families on the pier, and it’s the best seat in town for the firework display!

Where? Clacton Pier, Claton-on-Sea, CO15 1QX

When? Saturday 6th November 2021

Website: www.clactonpier.co.uk





Barleylands Drive-in toddler fireworks

This firework display is perfect for families with small children. Gates open at 4.30pm and you’ll be able to enjoy entertainment throughout the evening either in your car or in your allocated area around your vehicle. You can even tune in to Barleylands own radio station from your car to hear all the action. The event is hosted by Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Bam Bam. The event ends with a child-friendly Firework Display.

Where? Barleylands Farm Park & Craft Village, Billericay, CM11 2UD

When? 4th – 7th November 2021

Website: www.barleylands.co.uk

Essex families have plenty of fireworks displays to choose from - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

King Coel’s Kittens Colchester Castle Park Firework Display

The annual fireworks spectacular in Colchester Castle Park is one of Colchester’s biggest events, with more than 8,000 people attending the firework display and bonfire night event. The event starts at 6pm with entertainment and a parade of the Guy and lighting of the bonfire. Then, £15,000 of fireworks are set off in the night sky. Tickets are released in early October online, at the Mercury Theatre box office and the Colchester Visitor Information centre.

Where? Colchester Castle Park, High St, Colchester CO1 1UG

When? Friday 5th November 2021

Website: www.kingcoelskittens.org





Chelmsford Round Table Charity Fireworks

The only firework display operating in the city, Chelmsford Fireworks has attracted visitors from all over Essex for 46 years. It’s an event for the whole family with fireworks, live entertainment, fairground rides and great food and drink. There’s even a VIP tent. All money raised on the night goes back into the local community.

Where? Admirals Park, Rainsford Road, Chelmsford, CM1 2PD

When? Saturday 6th November 2021

Website: www.chelmsfordroundtable.co.uk







