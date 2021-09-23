Halloween: Events and things to do in Essex

Published: 11:24 PM September 23, 2021

There's plenty of family friendly Halloween events in Essex to try. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The spookiest day of the year is coming round again - how will you mark Halloween? From beer festivals to haunted houses, here's our guide for what to do in Essex...

Spooky beer festival

With JackRabbit Brewing Co setting up home in a new location at Prettyfields Vineyard, near Colchester, the two companies have joined forces to host a Halloween Beer Festival.

Expect more than ten craft-beer taps and casks of real ale at the JackRabbit bar, as well as delicious local wine, food and cocktails from the Prettyfields crew.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a festival without live music, so guests can look forward to amazing tunes in an idyllic countryside setting.

When: Saturday, October 30, 4pm-11pm

Where: Prettyfields Vineyard, Ardleigh, Colchester, CO7 7PF

Cost: £10 which includes a branded glass, children free

jackrabbitbrewingco.uk





Haunted Halloween Ball

An evening of ghouls and glamour will be held at Talliston House & Gardens. You’ll get the chance to drink, dine, dance and explore the rooms of this extraordinary house, while unravelling its spooky mysteries.

When: Saturday, November 6

Where: Talliston House & Gardens, Great Dunmow, CM6 1DU

talliston.com





Marsh Farm Halloween Festival

This spooktacular day out for the whole family includes walk-around entertainment, a 3D cinema, crazy golf, adorable animals, fun fair rides and much more. Fancy dress is encouraged!

When: October 16, 17, 23, 31

Where: Marsh Farm Animal Adventure Park, South Woodham Ferrers, CM3 5WP

Cost: From £17.99 and toddlers £5.99

marshfarm.co.uk





Family Halloween Train Journey

All aboard for a fang-tastic Halloween train journey at Audley End Estate. Families are whisked around the grounds to meet witches, playful monsters and a woodland wizard.

This is spooky fun, but never scary, so its suitable for the smallest of monsters.

When: October 32-31

Where: Miniature Audley End Railway, Saffron Walden, CB11 4JB

Cost: Free

audley-end-railway.co.uk

More events to come...