13 events in Norfolk this September
- Credit: National Gardens Scheme
We've found all the fun and interesting things happening across the county this month for you to enjoy.
As the seasons change and we say goodbye to summer, it's time to start planning how to fill your weekends and days off in September. There is plenty to do in Norfolk this month from music festivals to country shows, art exhibitions and open gardens.
International Garden Photographer of the Year exhibition
Begins 1st September
Enjoy a huge variety of photographs of flora from across the globe, selected each year from thousands of entries. Categories to look out for include ‘The Beauty of Plants’, ‘Beautiful Gardens’ and ‘Abstract Views’, as well as the newly added ‘Plants & Planet’ where a portion of the entry fees were donated to WeForest.
Steam Gala Weekend
3rd - 5th September
The annual North Norfolk Railway event is back and promises three days of jam-packed fun. Explore and ride a selection of classic locomotives with unlimited travel included in the admission ticket. This is a great day out for all the family.
Sandringham Game and Country Fair
11th - 12th September
There is so much to do at our next event for both adults and children alike from dog shows (fancy dress encouraged), to ferret racing and puppet shows. There will also be a traditional jousting competition, falconry exhibitions, and the unusual sport of Horse Boarding.
Out There International Festival of Circus and Street Arts
17th - 19th September
This is a free event in Great Yarmouth that is sure to wow with amazing stunts, tricks, and performance for all to enjoy. With more than 60 000 visitors to date, this is a quirky and friendly project that has grown out of people's passions and their love for sharing them with the world. Prepare to be amazed!
Artisans and Art Work Pop-Up
18th September
The penultimate pop-up market of the year by a Norfolk duo, this is a great opportunity to browse some of the best independent producers in the county. You'll be able to purchase works as well as learn more about the creative process from photographs, sketch books, and the like exhibited alongside stalls.
OutOut in the Park
18th - 19th September
Enjoy an amazing weekend of music and fun in Earlham Park, Norwich this September from the well loved OutOut team. Each year, they pack a huge amount into just two days from internationally recognised artists. There will also be dancers, entertainers, a fun fair, street food stalls, and a fully licensed bar.
1940s Weekend
18th - 19th September
Another event from the North Norfolk Railway and this time we're going back in time. Attempting to conjure up the spirit of the decade, there will be plenty of demonstrations, reenactors, and train rides, as well as music and dancing to really take you back.
Let's Rock Norwich
25th September
More music in Earlham Park next with some of the biggest names of the 80s taking to the stage. Rock out to the likes of Wet Wet Wet, Kim Wilde, and Boomtown Rats. This is a family friendly event and there are a handful of tickets still available.
NorCon
25th - 26th September
Darth Vader, Superman, and Kermit the Frog walk into a bar... no, this isn't a joke, it's NorCon! Grab your best outfits and prepare for a great 48 hours of comic, film, and TV fun. Meet stars from your favourite shows and peruse stalls all in aid of Norfolk & Waveney MIND.
East Anglian Game & Country Fair
25th - 26th September
Since 2004, Euston Hall has been the backdrop of a grand day out where there's something for everyone. Children will love the fair, climbing walls, and much more, whilst adults can enjoy demonstrations at the Country Kitchen and fishing on the Black Bourn River.
Tony Cragg at Houghton Hall
Until 26th September
You have until late September to explore the stunning work of one of Britain's best-known sculptors. Curated by the man himself, the exhibition shows off some of his greatest pieces alongside brand new work created for Houghton Hall.
Open Garden
Various Dates
If you go down Norwich’s Elm Hill, you might get a big surprise. The Bear Shop’s garden will be open 11am-4pm on the second and fourth Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of September, from 10am till 12pm and again 5pm to 7pm. Tucked away behind the 15th century shop, this beautiful space is believed to be based on a design by Gertrude Jekyll. There will be a plant stall and refreshments, as well as the opportunity to purchase a little bear of your own.
National Garden Scheme
Various Dates
Take a relaxing stroll through one of several open gardens across Norfolk in September. Many of these spots are rarely open to the public and it's a great opportunity to get inspiration for your own space or to just appreciate the green fingers of others. Check out the NGS website for dates and locations near you.