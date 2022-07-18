4 great summer events in Wells this August

We check out some of the best events taking place in Wells, Somerset, this summer, with Andrea Cowan.

August 11

Jane Eyre

Continuing The Bishop’s Palace and Gardens outdoor summer extravaganza, Heartbreak Productions’ Carnival Spectacular is an original adaptation of Jane Eyre by Charlotte Bronte.

In this unique version, the audience follows Jane through her many ordeals using a carnival as the backdrop. It promises astounding acrobats, jaw-dropping jugglers, and the death-defying escape artist, Jane Eyre.

August 18

Awful Auntie

David Walliams' book, Awful Auntie, has also been adapted for the open air by Heartbreak Productions. This time there are owls, ghosts, chases, escapes, motorcycle rides, and tiddlywinks as Stella evades her menacing Aunt and saves the family home.

For both performances, bring a blanket or chair to sit on, weather-appropriate gear, and a picnic.

August 11

Lunchtime Organ Recital

Glen Dempsey, Assistant Organist of Ely Cathedral, continues the 2022 Lunchtime Organ Recital Series in the Quire of Wells Cathedral. No booking is required and the performance is free, with retiring collection in aid of the Grand Organ Appeal.

August 27, 28 and 29

Medieval Weekend

Bowlore, the historical re-enactment group and medieval weapons experts are visiting The Bishop’s Palace for the Bank Holiday weekend.

As well as providing a glimpse of medieval life, they will be giving lively displays with demonstrations and choreographed combat using longbows, pallaxes, Dane hammers, Falchion, and Langmesser swords.

Entrance to the Medieval Weekend is included with general admission to The Bishop’s Palace.