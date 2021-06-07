Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Exhibition with a difference to open in Somerset

Charlotte Skidmore

Published: 9:40 AM June 7, 2021   
Somerset Rural Life Museum in Glastonbury has teamed up with the Royal Bath and West of England Society to open a ‘living exhibition’

There will be a vibrant programme of family events and activities that capture the spirit of the Royal Bath and West Show, as well as an opportunity to discover more about the Society’s wide-ranging history.

The museum will come alive with demonstrations, ‘create and make’ activities and visiting animals.

In the Mapstone Gallery visitors will enjoy specially commissioned contemporary film and photography. An online exhibition will delve further into the Society’s history and achievements. 

The Royal Bath and West of England Society was founded in 1777 and held its first flagship show in Taunton in 1852. The show set up its home near Shepton Mallet in 1965 and in 1976 the ‘Royal’ title was granted. Prior to this it was a touring show travelling the whole country.

The Society has a long history of contributions to agricultural science and development, often with a strong emphasis on the vital roles that women play in the industry. In recent times it has worked with communities to overcome challenges including foot and mouth disease and flooding.

Covid-19 has seen the Society rise to meet further challenges and this year the usual show is replaced by the Bath & West Country Festival. 

The Bath & West: A Celebration living exhibition takes place at Somerset Rural Life Museum, Glastonbury, from July 10 to September 4. 

To see historic photos of the Bath and West Show see the July/August edition of Somerset Life or subscribe here


REVIEW: A staycation with a difference


