How to make the most of the Dark Skies Festival

Exmoor celebrates its annual Dark Skies Festival this month. We spoke to the people preparing to make this year’s event shine brighter than ever, with extra tips on how to enjoy the event.

“A pint of lager and access to outer space, please.”

You’d be forgiven for thinking you were somewhere in a galaxy far, far away, rather than a pub in North Molton.

But the universe is on tap at The Poltimore Inn, home to North Devon's only publicly accessible stargazing observatory, complete with a retractable roof.

Punters here can enjoy a drink, a meal and a taste of other worlds inside an incredible, purpose-built area which houses the world’s most powerful digital telescope, the eVscope eQuinox.

Alan Boddington, owner of the Poltimore Inn gets to grips with the state-of-the-art equipment - Credit: Jo Richardson

Pub owner and space fan Alan Boddington opened the observatory in July and is delighted to be able to offer it as part of this year’s Exmoor Dark Skies Festival, set to be the biggest in its six-year-history.

The Poltimore Inn is one of dozens of businesses across the moor to be given special Dark Skies accreditation, meaning they have received specialist training to be able to offer people the ultimate Dark Skies experience.

“I’m very much looking forward to it,” says Alan, a self-confessed sci-fi fanatic and enthusiastic stargazer since he was nine-years old and looked through his first telescope.

“I just wanted to put in the minds of youngsters that same spark of interest I was given back in the 1960s,” he says. “I’m a complete novice but I just love the beauty of the night sky.”

Guests can stay in one of the lodges next to the observatory at the Poltimore Inn - Credit: The Poltimore Inn

The Poltimore Inn’s observatory and state-of-the art equipment allows groups or individuals to explore deep space together, discovering more than 5,000 deep sky objects in intricate details and colours.

The Poltimore Inn has its own observatory with a retractable roof, and there's an eye-catching sculpture too - Credit: The Poltimore Inn

The pub is hosting special events throughout the Dark Skies Festival, including a stargazing evening and meal with Exmoor National Park’s resident Dark Sky Reserve astronomer Jo Richardson.

A stargazing walk with a ranger across the moor during the Dark Skies Festival - Credit: Kevin McDonagh

Jo, an ambassador with the European Space Education Resource Office-UK (ESERO-UK) is also the founder of the national Space Detectives programme, designed to educate children and adults about space science.

She says she was ‘blown away’ when she first saw the observatory at the Poltimore Inn.

“It’s great when people like Alan who have a personal interest in astronomy then actually do something about it,” says Jo, who is taking part in a number of events on Exmoor throughout the month to help educate people about stargazing and the importance of keeping our skies dark – all year round.

Star trails over the Valley of Rocks - Credit: Keith Trueman

“We need to make sure visitors and businesses know that astronomy can happen at other times of the year as well,” says Jo. “A few have already taken that on board and are really shining.”

Dunkery Beacon at night - Credit: Richard Presley

Over at North Hayne Farm Cottages in Bishop’s Nympton, South Molton, guests can pick up a special stargazing pack from reception, which includes a waterproof blanket, a pack of marshmallows, plus there are plenty of pairs of binoculars to use.

North Hayne Farm guest Dave Harland took this incredible picture of the Milky Way from his holiday cottage garden - Credit: Dave Harland

The farm accommodation also has its own resident dark skies celebrities, lambs Lunar and Star.

“Our guests have been bottle feeding the lambs all summer and we’ve been able to talk to them about the area’s dark skies and why they’re so amazing,” says Cheryl Dixon, who runs North Hayne Farm Cottages with husband Roger. The couple have really embraced their unique location, removing unnecessary lighting and switching from bright white to warmer tones to make seeing the area’s spectacular night sky even easier.

Lambs Lunar at Star have been helping visitors to North Hayne Farm to learn the night sky - Credit: North Hayne Farm Cottages

“I didn’t realise how special this area was,” says Cheryl, explaining that she and her staff are undergoing online training to make sure they can answer guests’ questions about the universe

above their holiday cottages. “If I didn’t realise what’s up there, how can we expect our guests to know? We live in such a beautiful area and I wanted to be able to shout about it.”

exmoor-nationalpark.gov.uk

The starlit night sky over Dunster Castle on Exmoor - Credit: Shaun Davey

Out of this world: 10 things to know about Exmoor's dark skies

Pure poetry: Residents and visitors of all ages are invited to submit poems inspired by Exmoor’s dark skies. Festival sponsors Somerset Business Agency, telescope manufacturer Celestron and Exmoor Coaster open top bus have all donated prizes for this year’s competition.

There are ranger guided walks taking place - Credit: Kevin McDonagh

Spacewalk: The Dark Sky Discovery Trail near Exford is a self-led two-mile walk, which can be enjoyed all year round. A printed guide can be bought from National Park Centres in Lynmouth, Dunster and Dulverton. Ranger guided walks are also taking place.

Enjoy an immersive space experience in the planetarium - Credit: ENPA

Planetarium sessions: Visitors to this year’s festival can get immersed in a 360-degree space experience inside a giant inflatable dome.

A perseid shower over Wistlandpound Reservoir - Credit: Keith Trueman

Make a wish: On a clear Exmoor night you can expect to see up to five shooting stars an hour and up to 26 an hour during a meteor shower.

Enjoy Exmoor’s night sky this month - Credit: Shaun Davey

Lights off: Stargazing is not just about, well, stargazing. Exmoor astronomer Jo Richardson says: “It’s also about educating people about keeping the sky dark and the ecology that depends on it, such as insects and birds and other wildlife.”

Blazing a trail: Exmoor was designated Europe’s first International Dark Skies reserve in 2011.

The night sky over Porlock - Credit: Richard Presley

Expert advice: Kevin Gaston, Professor of Biodiversity and Conservation at the University of Exeter, recently presented an online session especially for Exmoor National Park (International Dark Sky Reserve) suitable for anyone interested in gaining a better understanding of why light pollution matters. See exmoor-nationalpark.gov.uk

Park up: Brendon Common Car Park, near Lynmouth is a Go Stargazing Site. The location has been identified by the Go Stargazing team as a good location for stargazing, based on local light pollution levels, distance from nearby towns and cities and offers a safe place to park.

Dunkery Beacon at night - Credit: Keith Trueman

On the hunt: Orion, The Hunter, comes into view in October. He can be seen in the south with his very obvious belt of three stars with two stars spaced above and two below. The Orion nebula is a glowing cloud of gas just below the belt, just visible to the naked eye.

Budding space travellers will love some of the activities on offer - Credit: ENPA

Get kitted up: Telescopes can also be hired all year round from the National Park Centres at Dunster, Dulverton and Lynmouth.