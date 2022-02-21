Exmouth Festival finally returns after two years

This free community festival of live music, theatre, circus and more returns in June

After a two year hiatus Exmouth Festival is back for 2022! Back in its home at the Imperial Recreation Ground, you’ll find live music, theatre, circus, art, and the very best food and drink Devon has to offer.

Expect music, food, circus, and more at the Exmouth Festival - Credit: Exmouth Town Council

Kicking off at 4pm on Thursday June 2nd, and running until 5pm on Sunday 5th, join the team to celebrate a creative 'Summer on the Estuary' with a mixture of local, national, and international musicians, artists, and performers.

You may have noticed that it’s taking place a little later than usual (you’d normally find visitors dancing away over the May Bank Holiday weekend each year). This year they're joining in with the national Jubilee Celebrations taking place over this extended bank holiday weekend. To commemorate the milestone occasions, there will be a Beacon lighting, the Big Jubilee Lunch. and lots more.

This community event is completely free to enter - Credit: John Bailey Photography

Festival site opening times:

Thursday 2nd June, 16:00-22:00

Friday 3rd June, 12:00-22:00

Saturday 4th June, 12:00-22:00

Sunday 5th June, 12:00-17:00

You can find all the details for the event at exmouthfestival.co.uk. Tickets will go on sale closer to the time.