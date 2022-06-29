5 reasons to visit the Royal Albert Memorial Museum this summer

Promotion

The Royal Albert Memorial Museum in Exeter is hosting a special LEGO® events programme this summer with a variety of family-friendly activities - Credit: MARK PASSMORE/APEX

Exeter's world-class museum and art gallery offers an educational and fun day out with its diverse collections and exhibitions.

This summer, the Royal Albert Memorial Museum (RAMM) will be hosting a unique LEGO® events programme that brings to life the city’s vibrant history and vision for the future, alongside a variety of family-friendly activities.

Nicki McCaskie, marketing officer at RAMM, shares five reasons why you should visit the museum over the coming months.

1. Explore Exeter’s history as you’ve never seen it before

Built by renowned visual artist Warren Elsmore, a magnificent display of dioramas will take you on a journey from Exeter's prehistoric past to the city’s hopes of a more sustainable future recreated with LEGO® bricks.

The LEGO® Brick by Brick exhibition takes visitors on a journey through various stages of Exeter's history - Credit: Royal Albert Memorial Museum

“The LEGO® Brick by Brick exhibition was inspired by the historic Hedgeland model of Exeter and shows the city as it has never been seen before,” says Nicki. “As well as fantastic architectural structures and landscapes, the themed figurines are filled with fun and humour and placed at a child-friendly height so they can peer in at the different scenes.”

Each miniature model takes visitors through various stages in Exeter's past, from the Roman Empire era to the Tudor period, and from the devastation of the Blitz to a futuristic vision of a greener city.

2. Entertain the kids during the summer holidays

As well as the model displays, there will be various play zones for children of all ages, including doodle walls they can graffiti on with bricks, projections, a drawing machine, dress-up areas and the chance to make and display their own LEGO® brick creations.

“Little ones can build their own moving dinosaur and catapult, while older children can learn about engineering and design their own bridge strong enough to support a train,” says Nicki. “There’s also the chance to build an eco-friendly model, which ties in with the ‘greener future’ and climate change theme from the main exhibition.”

Children will have the chance to create and display their own LEGO® brick creations - Credit: MATT AUSTIN IMAGES

LEGO® workshop company, Brick Ideas, will be running a robot wars league, where groups of children aged 5-10 and 10-15 can build a remote-controlled robot and battle them against other teams. “This activity is bound to be very popular, so make sure you book ahead so you don’t miss out,” says Nicki.

3. Relaxed sessions make it accessible for all

Every Tuesday from 9am-10am during the school holidays, RAMM will be running relaxed sessions to allow visitors to enjoy the exhibition in a calmer setting. These sessions are ideal for people with autism, anxiety and sensory conditions.

“We want everyone to feel welcome at the museum, but it can get very busy during the summer holidays,” explains Nicki. “By opening the exhibition earlier with limited numbers, people can come and enjoy the displays and activities at their own pace.”

Visual stories of the LEGO® exhibition gives you an idea of what to expect and can help you plan your day out.

4. Release your inner child with adult-only evenings

Big kids can also get in on the action with late-night openings of the Brick by Brick exhibition.

“The displays are for all ages, but these special evening sessions are ideal for grown-ups who want to come and enjoy some child-free time at the museum, explore the amazing artistry of the models and get hands-on with the building zones, doodle walls and interactive maps,” says Nicki.

You can find out more about the over 18s sessions on the website.

5. Explore other exhibitions and activities

As well as the LEGO® events programme, RAMM will be hosting a variety of other exhibitions and activities during the summer.

Fans of the Exeter Rugby Club won’t want to miss the month-long showcase to celebrate their 150th anniversary. The exhibition, which will run from July 29 to August 28, will feature an array of Exeter Chiefs memorabilia, including historic shirts, photographs, trophies, and caps. Young visitors can have a go at making their own rugby player, ball and goalposts.

There will also be a number of fine art exhibitions and crafting activities, as well as the permanent historic, scientific and decorative art collections that are free to explore.

The LEGO® summer events programme runs from June 18 to September 11. For more details, visit rammuseum.org.uk/whats-on.

Tickets for the LEGO® Brick by Brick exhibition cost £4.50 for adults and £2.50 for children. Under 2s go free. Concessions are £3.50.







