Family things to do in Essex this September

Published: 5:13 PM August 9, 2021

A Joyous Jamaican Journey tells the story of Reggae music from the arrival of the Windrush Generation. - Credit: mercurytheatre.co.uk

Here's our pick of the top concerts, theatre, events and things to do in Essex this September for you and your family...

Classic Vehicle Show at Colchester Castle Park

It’s not breaking news that charities have been hit hard by the pandemic and more than ever they really need our help and support. On September 5, Headway Essex, a charity that supports survivors of brain injury, their families and carers in the county, is hosting its Classic Vehicle Show at Colchester Castle Park. Returning bigger and better than ever, it will feature more than 220 classic vehicles from across the decades. Team Kinetix will also be making an appearance, with impressive parkour and an acrobatic performance. Plus, a wonderful selection of craft stalls, refreshments and entertainment for the children.

Sunday, September 5; ticket prices from £2; High St, Colchester CO1 1UG; headwayessex.org.uk

The Farm Mud Run, Colchester

This farm mud run is an exciting event for the kids. It’s a 1.5km multi-lap obstacle course that will have them passing through trials of fields with lots of mud!

Sunday September 12; prices from £1.67; Green Lane, CO6 3PR; foxesfarmproduce.co.uk

All well and good, Billericay

Pandemic fatigue is real, and I’m sure you are looking forward to feeling rejuvenated again. On Sunday, September 5, from 11am, Soul Spirit & Wellbeing Festival is hosting an array of lovely ways to help people feel healthier, fitter and spiritually in tune again. Based at Ramsden Bellhouse in Billericay, it will have more than 30 stands, including health and beauty, vegan food, nutrition advice, fitness and more. Tickets are £5 on the door and it includes an entry into a raffle of wellbeing goodies in support of Essex Wildlife Trust.

Sunday, September 5; Ramsden Bellhouse Village Hall, Church Road, Ramsden Bellhouse, CM11 1RN, tickets £5 available here.

Cream Teas at St Andrew's Church, Althorne

All in aid of the church repair fund, come and enjoy a lovely afternoon of delicious cream teas with loved ones. Don’t miss out on the raffle and tombola.

Tea will be served from 2pm; Saturday, September 4; Fambridge Rd, Althorne, CM3 6BZ; crouchvalleychurches.com

A journey through music, Colchester

Mercury Theatre in Colchester is hosting something fantastic and informative that you don’t want to miss. On September 2, join comedian John Simmit as he narrates RUSH: A Joyous Jamaican Journey, which tells the story of Reggae music from the arrival of the Windrush Generation and how their stories, history and music have massively evolved throughout the decades. It will also be a night full of music and dancing to ska, rock steady, calypso, gospel, lovers rock, dancehall and reggae played live by the JA Reggae Band.

Thursday, September 2; Balkerne Gate, Colchester, CO1 1PT; mercurytheatre.co.uk

Eco Festival, Colchester

Created by local volunteers for the Colchester community and beyond, they welcome you to join them in learning new ways to try to live more sustainably. Every change counts!

Saturday, September 4; admission is free; Lower Castle Park, CO1 1UW; eco-festival.org

Copped Hall, Epping

This stunning Georgian mansion is opening its fine doors for you to see some of its beautiful gardens and sights.

Sunday, September 5; gates open from 2pm; £6; Copped Hall Trust, CM16 5HS; coppedhalltrust.org.uk