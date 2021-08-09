Magazines Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Great British Life > Things To Do > What's On

Things to do in Hertfordshire this August

person

Zita Whalley

Published: 10:23 AM August 9, 2021   
Can you take the heat at Benington Chili Festival?

Can you take the heat at Benington Chili Festival? - Credit: Visit Herts

About now
Until August 29, Hitchin
A free exhibition at North Hertfordshire Museum celebrates the unexpected stories behind everyday objects around us. Artist Adrian Marden has digitally created images highlighting 'things looked at but rarely seen’ for the show entitled Some Observations ‘About Now’. 

‘When working in the design industry I became aware of the high levels of thought and ingenuity that go into even the simplest object,' Adrian says. 'Some of the accompanying texts may be amusing, some illuminating and others concerning, but all offer key statistics and salient comments on many questions about contemporary living.’ 
northhertsmuseum.org


Artwork of clothes hanging by Adrian Marden

About Now celebrates the everyday artefacts around us. This piece by Adrian Marden is entitled Do we have too many clothes? - Credit: Adrian Marden


Big bandstand
Until September 19, Watford
We missed out on this musical treat last summer, but Watford's Big Bandstand is back every Sunday afternoon this summer with free live shows. Featuring big bands, choirs, jazz and even ukulele, the performers will be on the 100-year-old bandstand in Cassiobury Park which was restored to its former glory in 2016. Take a picnic and enjoy the music from 2-4pm. 
watfordsummeroffun.com


Bandstand at Cassiobury Park, Watford

The Big Bandstand makes a welcome return to Cassiobury Park, Watford - Credit: Simon Jacobs


Picture this 
August 14, Leavesden, August 19, Chorleywood
This photography workshop around two of Three Rivers' scenic green spaces will have you taking great pictures in no time. Professional photographer Pete Stevens will guide you through techniques such as composition, resolution and how to use natural light, while you enjoy the surroundings of Leavesden Country Park and Chorleywood House. No professional equipment is needed, just a digital camera, smartphone or tablet and some imagination. Ideal for all ages and skills. £5 per person, booking required.
threeriversleisure.co.uk

Jungle Book
August 25-26, Knebworth 
Join Mowgli and his animal friends for this new musical adaptation of the Rudyard Kipling classic, The Jungle Book. Immersion Theatre promises a fun madcap adventure with original music and audience interaction as Mowgli meets Baloo the bear and Bagheera the panther and they try and outwit a snake, cheeky monkeys and tiger, Shere Khan.

There’s the chance for youngsters to meet the characters after the show. Bring a blanket and picnic and head to the Sunken Lawn in the grounds of Knebworth House for the early evening show. Recommended for ages four plus. Adults £14, children £12. 
knebworthhouse.com

Immersion Theatre in Jungle Book

Immersion Theatre bring merriment and mayhem to Knebworth House with its production of Jungle Book - Credit: Adam Trigg


Hot stuff
August 29-30, Benington
Love a bit of heat in your food? Then Benington Chili Festival is for you. The event in the lovely grounds and gardens of Benington Lordship near Stevenage has been running for 15 years and this year will host more than 60 of the UK’s best known independent chilli traders offering fresh, dried and smoked chillies, chutneys, sauces, pickles, seeds, cheese and chocolate.

There's a range of chilli plants to take home and plenty of spicy food on offer as well as drinks to cool you down. For those that dare, enter the chilli eating competition, and for those that don't, try the legendary hot mule cocktail. Even if you're not a huge fan of chilies, it's worth it to explore the normally private grounds and to enjoy the entertainment. 
beningtonlordship.co.uk

Model behaviour 
August 29, Broxbourne  
If, like Rod Stewart, a model railway gets your heart racing, then Hoddesdon Model Railway and Club's festival of everything from a 00 to Z gauge will bring on palpitations. There are also model boats in the pool, radio-controlled model trucks, train rides for children and trade stands. You will find it all at The Old Mill on Mill Lane in Broxbourne. Adults £3, children £1.


Vintage car at Redbourn Classics Motor Show

Vintage vehicles line up for the Redbourn Classics Motor Show - Credit: Rupert Lloyd


 

Classic days out
August 29-30, Knebworth, September 4, Redbourn and Buntingford
Those who love a vintage vehicle have loads to admire in the coming weeks with three major shows. First up, over the August Bank Holiday is The Classic Motor Show at Knebworth House with arena shows and more than 1,000 classic vehicles on display ranging from early British vehicles to American, commercial and military plus classic motorcycles. Tickets £11.50. At Redbourn Classics Motor Show the following Saturday there will be over 300 classic cars, bikes, trucks and tractors on display. Live music is provided by The Barn-ettes and Missing the Ferry and there's also street food, stalls and a children's funfair. The show is free with donations welcome. On the same day is the 20th annual Buntingford Classic along the town's cobbled High Street. A spectacle to behold and with live musicians on each street corner, barbecues and more, it's a free classic summer day out. 
redbournclassics.co.uk
classicmotorevents.com
buntingfordchamberofcommerce.co.uk


Knebworth House
Theatre
Hertfordshire News

Don't Miss

A rare first edition of The Hobbit by J.R.R Tolkien at The magic of middle-earth Exhibition in Basingstoke

Hampshire Life

Tolkien fans won't want to miss this Middle-Earth exhibition in Basingstoke

Cate Crafter

Author Picture Icon
Best places for fish and chips in Kent (photo: gemredding, Getty Images)

Kent Life

10 excellent fish and chip shops in Kent

Samuel Mathewson

Author Picture Icon
Michelin Star food from Simon Radley at the Chester Grosvenor

Cheshire Life

9 places to eat out in Chester this summer

Cheshire Life

Logo Icon
Bashall Spirits gin

Lancashire Life | Win

Win the full range of Bashall Spirits Gins

Bashall Spirits

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus