Things to do in Hertfordshire this August

Published: 10:23 AM August 9, 2021

About now

Until August 29, Hitchin

A free exhibition at North Hertfordshire Museum celebrates the unexpected stories behind everyday objects around us. Artist Adrian Marden has digitally created images highlighting 'things looked at but rarely seen’ for the show entitled Some Observations ‘About Now’.



‘When working in the design industry I became aware of the high levels of thought and ingenuity that go into even the simplest object,' Adrian says. 'Some of the accompanying texts may be amusing, some illuminating and others concerning, but all offer key statistics and salient comments on many questions about contemporary living.’

northhertsmuseum.org





About Now celebrates the everyday artefacts around us. This piece by Adrian Marden is entitled Do we have too many clothes? - Credit: Adrian Marden





Big bandstand

Until September 19, Watford

We missed out on this musical treat last summer, but Watford's Big Bandstand is back every Sunday afternoon this summer with free live shows. Featuring big bands, choirs, jazz and even ukulele, the performers will be on the 100-year-old bandstand in Cassiobury Park which was restored to its former glory in 2016. Take a picnic and enjoy the music from 2-4pm.

watfordsummeroffun.com





The Big Bandstand makes a welcome return to Cassiobury Park, Watford - Credit: Simon Jacobs





Picture this

August 14, Leavesden, August 19, Chorleywood

This photography workshop around two of Three Rivers' scenic green spaces will have you taking great pictures in no time. Professional photographer Pete Stevens will guide you through techniques such as composition, resolution and how to use natural light, while you enjoy the surroundings of Leavesden Country Park and Chorleywood House. No professional equipment is needed, just a digital camera, smartphone or tablet and some imagination. Ideal for all ages and skills. £5 per person, booking required.

threeriversleisure.co.uk

Jungle Book

August 25-26, Knebworth

Join Mowgli and his animal friends for this new musical adaptation of the Rudyard Kipling classic, The Jungle Book. Immersion Theatre promises a fun madcap adventure with original music and audience interaction as Mowgli meets Baloo the bear and Bagheera the panther and they try and outwit a snake, cheeky monkeys and tiger, Shere Khan.



There’s the chance for youngsters to meet the characters after the show. Bring a blanket and picnic and head to the Sunken Lawn in the grounds of Knebworth House for the early evening show. Recommended for ages four plus. Adults £14, children £12.

knebworthhouse.com

Immersion Theatre bring merriment and mayhem to Knebworth House with its production of Jungle Book - Credit: Adam Trigg



Hot stuff

August 29-30, Benington

Love a bit of heat in your food? Then Benington Chili Festival is for you. The event in the lovely grounds and gardens of Benington Lordship near Stevenage has been running for 15 years and this year will host more than 60 of the UK’s best known independent chilli traders offering fresh, dried and smoked chillies, chutneys, sauces, pickles, seeds, cheese and chocolate.



There's a range of chilli plants to take home and plenty of spicy food on offer as well as drinks to cool you down. For those that dare, enter the chilli eating competition, and for those that don't, try the legendary hot mule cocktail. Even if you're not a huge fan of chilies, it's worth it to explore the normally private grounds and to enjoy the entertainment.

beningtonlordship.co.uk

Model behaviour

August 29, Broxbourne

If, like Rod Stewart, a model railway gets your heart racing, then Hoddesdon Model Railway and Club's festival of everything from a 00 to Z gauge will bring on palpitations. There are also model boats in the pool, radio-controlled model trucks, train rides for children and trade stands. You will find it all at The Old Mill on Mill Lane in Broxbourne. Adults £3, children £1.





Vintage vehicles line up for the Redbourn Classics Motor Show - Credit: Rupert Lloyd





Classic days out

August 29-30, Knebworth, September 4, Redbourn and Buntingford

Those who love a vintage vehicle have loads to admire in the coming weeks with three major shows. First up, over the August Bank Holiday is The Classic Motor Show at Knebworth House with arena shows and more than 1,000 classic vehicles on display ranging from early British vehicles to American, commercial and military plus classic motorcycles. Tickets £11.50. At Redbourn Classics Motor Show the following Saturday there will be over 300 classic cars, bikes, trucks and tractors on display. Live music is provided by The Barn-ettes and Missing the Ferry and there's also street food, stalls and a children's funfair. The show is free with donations welcome. On the same day is the 20th annual Buntingford Classic along the town's cobbled High Street. A spectacle to behold and with live musicians on each street corner, barbecues and more, it's a free classic summer day out.

redbournclassics.co.uk

classicmotorevents.com

buntingfordchamberofcommerce.co.uk



