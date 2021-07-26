Fun family things to do in Hertfordshire in August

Published: 4:16 PM July 26, 2021

Stage in the Park returns to Watford this summer. - Credit: Stage in the Park/Twisty

With school holidays here, and summer upon us, now’s the time to get out and about with the family. If you need some inspiration for things to do this August, here are a few suggestions to get you started...

Stage in the Park

Stage in the Park returns to Cassiobury Park, Watford. The programme of open-air performances include a mix of musical theatre, comedy, live music and in conversation events.

This includes Stilgoe In The Shed: Joe Stilgoe which is a musical love letter to Elton John’s It’s A Little Bit Funny and David Walliams’ bestselling children’s book, Mr Stink.

There are West End shows as well, including Adam Kay’s This is Going To Hurt Live, and the improvised musical, the Olivier Award-winning Showstoppers. On now until August 8. stageinthepark.co.uk

Hertford town Centre Olympic and Seaside Trail

Children and families can follow the Olympic and Seaside Characters Town Centre Trails during this upcoming summer school holidays.

Hertford Town Council has once again joined forces with the Secret Society of Hertford Crafters to support the high street with free themed trails this summer.

Knitted characters will be hidden in shop windows around the town centre. These include the Olympic stadium, wheelchair tennis, a weightlifter, seagulls, the octopus family and Blackpool Tower.

To take part in the trail, families should visit Hertford Town and Tourist Information Centre, in The Wash opposite Hertford Theatre, to pick up a trail map from the leaflet holder.

The first trail runs from Saturday July 31 until Saturday August 14 and the second runs from August 21 to September 4.

Big Screen returns

Enjoy a cinema under the stars when the free Big Screen outdoor cinema returns to Watford.

The family friendly line-up of movies is designed to appeal to all age groups from sing-along Frozen, and family favourites like Minions, Cars, Mary Poppins and La La Land.

Grab some popcorn and put down a blanket or bring your own chair while you watch the films.

Big Screen will be at Woodside Playing Fields from July 26 to August 1 and at Knutsford Playing Fields from August 2-8. watfordsummeroffun.com

Hertford Play Day

As part of the national Play Day initiative, Hertford Town Council has organised an abundance of activities that are free or low cost.

This includes Mr Marvel Magic shows, DH Dance Academy kids performances, circus workshops, balloon modelling and ice-cream tasting.

Wednesday August 4; 11am to 4pm, Hertford town centre; hertford.gov.uk

Colourscape

Enter a world of colour and light as you explore a unique labyrinth of 70 interlinked chambers of intense colours and discover the musicians and dancers waiting to interact with you.

Weekends will feature ensembles, dancers and electronic music. Weekdays will feature Michael Ormiston, Colourscape’s resident musician who will present family friendly music which you can join in.

Wheelchairs can enter Colourscape, and families with SEN children should make themselves known to staff before entering.

Open Monday to Friday 12pm to 5pm Weekends and Bank Holiday Monday 12pm to 6pm; Tickets £5/£3 adult/child. watfordsummeroffun.com

Live music at Hertford Castle

A new live music event will replace Rock at the Castle this year. Punters can kick back and relax on the main castle lawn and enjoy music from Hertfordshire musicians.

Hertford Castle, Castle Street, SG14 1HR; August 1; gates open from 12pm, music on from 12.30pm to 7pm. The event is free but tickets must be booked; hertford.gov.uk

Luna open air cinema

Another open-air cinema here, this one is in the beautiful surrounds of Knebworth House, which is nestled in 250 acres of rolling Herefordshire countryside and 28 acres of formal gardens.

The programme includes a line-up of classic and feel-good favourites including Pretty Woman, Rocketman and Mouin Rouge. A full bar and kiosk are on-site. Tickets from £8; August 19-22; thelunacinema.com



