Farmer Copley's is the most popular Instagram location for pumpkins

A West Yorkshire farm has been named as the most Instagrammable in the country for pumpkin pics.

October is traditionally the peak time for harvest in the UK farming calendar. In recent years, farmers have diversified their business to attract visitors during the Autumn season.

Pumpkin picking has long been a fixture for families looking for the perfect gourd to carve intricate designs into to decorate their homes for the 31st October.

In more recent years, the age of social media and the quest for the ultimate selfie has encouraged farmers to provide a stunning backdrop for the ultimate Autumn photo.

Searches for ‘pumpkin patches near me’ increase by 560% in the past month and this year, the majority of schools will be on half-term holiday in the week preceding Halloween which should increase the popularity of this pastime even further.

With this in mind, Parkdean Resorts have revealed the Top 10 pumpkin patches in 2022 according to Instagram.

The data was gathered by searching pumpkin patches across the country and analysing the number of posts each patch had received and a West Yorkshire farm has been named as the most popular in the UK.

Farmer Copley's in Pontefract claims to host the largest pumpkin festival in the UK, with over 37,000 featured posts on Instagram, it is home to over 200,000 pumpkins of over 30 different varieties.

The top pumpkin patches in 2022 according to Instagram

Farmer Copley’s, Pontefract - 37k posts Cattow’s Farm, Leicester - 28.1k posts Piglet’s Adventure Farm, York - 22.9k posts Tulleys Farm, Crawley - 17.9k posts Avon Valley Pumpkin Patch, Bristol - 17.6k posts Garson’s Farm, Surrey - 17.6k posts Maxey’s Farm Shop, Newark - 15.3k posts Over Farm, Gloucester - 12.9k posts Brocksbushes Farm, Northumberland - 12k posts The Patch MK, Milton Keynes - 10.5k posts