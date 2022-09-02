A look ahead to the first ever Farndon Soapbox Derby

The inaugural Farndon Soapbox Derby takes place this September after 18 months of hard work from the dedicated volunteer organisers.

Born out of the desire to create something positive after a difficult couple of years with multiple lockdowns, the derby aims to bring together the Farndon and Holt village communities through a family day of fun, laughter and celebration.

Organisers of the Farndon Soapbox Derby - Credit: Farndon Soapbox Derby

The event will also aim to raise as much money as possible for the Hospice of the Good Shepherd, the palliative care specialist that looks after more than 1,500 people from across Cheshire and Deeside and every year.

The fun-filled family day out is a time trial charity event for gravity-powered homemade karts that will compete along a 350m road. Starting from the bed of a 40ft-trailer and heading onto a shallow ramp, expect an exhilarating spectacle as the karts try to navigate a route filled with curves, jumps and steep declines.

There are two categories: Juniors (12-17) and Adults (18 and over), with teams being encouraged to be as wacky and imaginative as possible with their designs – the brighter the better – with a prize for the most fun and imaginative up for grabs. Sponsorships and logos are also encouraged and there’ll also be a prize for the individual kart team that raises the most sponsorship money.

As well as the excitement of the Soapbox Derby, the entire village will be a joyful hub of celebration with lots of brilliant entertainment throughout the day for all the family, with food vendors on site to whet your appetite.

Farndon Primary School, village pubs The Hare, and The Raven, Farndon Community Centre and playing fields will all enjoy a Village Fayre full of community party spirit with opportunities for everyone to join in the fun. The event is free to attend, but charity donations are encouraged for parking and street collections on the day, so please do bring cash with you.

Timings

11am – car park opens

12pm – Heat 1

Family entertainment starts

1.20pm – Samba band

1.30pm – Heat 2

2.50pm – Samba band

3pm – Heat 3

4.20pm – End of racing

4.30pm – DJ time

5– Awards and winners' ceremony

5.30pm - event finishes

farndonsoapboxderby.co.uk