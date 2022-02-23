Theatre review: Fatal Attraction at Manchester Opera House

When Dan met Alex... Oliver Farnworth and Kym Marsh take on the iconic roles of Dan Gallagher and Alex Forrest in the stage version of Fatal Attraction - Credit: ©Tristram Kenton

It was a HUGE film in 1987. It brought a whole new term – bunny boiler – to our lexicon. It blew box office expectations, taking over $320 million. It received six Oscar nominations and it got people talking, a lot, about infidelity. So, taking said film to the stage, with actors of considerably less pedigree and then making comparisons seems a little unfair. So I won’t do that. I can say however that I wasn’t at all disappointed by any aspect of this stage play.

Opening with the-man-that-cheats, Dan Gallagher (played by Oliver Farnworth) we quickly learn that all the action takes place within a 12-week period, just three months of misery to ruin his life. And hers, of course, but he doesn’t mention that bit.

Sneaking around then sneaking off...actions have consequences, Dan learns. - Credit: ©Tristram Kenton

Alone in New York for the weekend, while his wife and daughter are out of town viewing a potential new home, Dan arranges to meet a friend in a bar. When said friend has to leave early, Dan find himself in conversation with Alex (soon-to-be-bunny-boiler) Forrester and ends up choosing to spend the night with her. He wasn’t drunk, he didn’t have to, he chose to - tempted by the promise of proving his manhood wasn’t crushed by marriage and of Alex’s discretion.

Sadly, Alex isn’t the relaxed, sexy, easy-going one-night-stand he had hoped for. Upset by his sneaking off in the night, she pursues him with vigour, soon descending into a nightmare of anger. As playwright William Congreve so aptly put it, all the way back in 1697: "Heaven has no rage like love to hatred turned, nor Hell a fury like a woman scorned." Double trouble for Dan, then, as Alex professes love for Dan before realising he’s not ever leaving his wife, and turns to a new form of domestic terrorism.

The attraction is undeniable, but was it irresistible? - Credit: ©Tristram Kenton

Kym Marsh takes the role of Alex, and does a pretty good job. She’s sexy and seductive, playful and fun and when she turns, the fury is real. Her vulnerability is as palpable as her desire for revenge, and her rationality is irrelevant – every feeling Alex has makes complete sense to her, and there’s no reasoning with it.

This is why we shouldn’t look back at the biggest movie of 1987. This story is as relevant now as it ever was. In the days of Tinder hook-ups and casual, non-exclusive, relationships who really takes the time to get to know somebody before committing to an intimacy they may take way more seriously than you?

Dan even says it to his friend: "How well do we ever really know someone?", as he bemoans Alex’s switch from casual fling to full-on stalker almost overnight.

Alex infiltrates Dan's life in every aspect - Credit: ©Tristram Kenton

The audience is presented with many questions of right and wrong, and challenged to make a judgement. Who’s fault was it? Was it just an accident waiting to happen? Was Alex ‘just’ a bunny-boiler, or did she have some cause? Should Dan have stuck by his wedding vows and just gone home? I imagine there were some very interesting conversations taking place as the crowd spilled from the Opera House last night.

There’s tension, quasi-horror (you should hear the audience when Dan walks on stage with a pet carrier, containing a soon to be short-lived bunny...) and a pace that keeps you glued to the action. The cast doesn’t let you down, the set is clever without being obtrusive and the music adds to the ambience, with a pulse that serves to raise the tension on cue. All in all, this is a play worth seeing for itself, not as an homage to 24 years past movie, and a night you will most certainly enjoy.

Until 26 February, Opera House Manchester