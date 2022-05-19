Win an exclusive experience at the Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park

Your chance to win an amazing weekend for four people at the Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park.

The Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing, returns this year taking place August 5-7, 2022 at Gatcombe Park, home of HRH The Princess Royal. Top riders from around the world gather at The Festival to battle it out over Captain Mark Phillips’ influential cross-country course with the hope of winning one of the five Championship titles up for grabs over the weekend. The Park Bowl provides the perfect location for a picnic whilst watching all the action unfold in front of you and whilst enjoying the beautiful surroundings.

Falconry display - Credit: © Kit Houghton

Fabulous family entertainment is also planned for the main arena, with a packed timetable, including the thrilling Shetland Pony Grand National, the fast and furious Pony Club Mounted Games and Scurry Driving as well as the awe inspiring Ye Olde Redtail Falconry display – always a favourite as children are invited in to take part. This year there will be an all-new food experience with a buzzing Food Market, where you can buy the best of local produce and food from around the world. The extensive shopping village means there is plenty to keep all the family busy and your canine friends needn’t miss out either with the ‘have a go’ dog agility and fun dog show, they will be right at home. Upgrade your experience with Hamptons Festival Pavilion Membership allowing entry to the exclusive ringside seating and fabulous dining area, so you can enjoy all the action in a little more comfort. Membership also includes a two-course buffet lunch and complementary tea and coffee on arrival. Stay in the on-site caravan park to ensure you do not miss any of what is on offer over the weekend.