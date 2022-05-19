Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
World record attempt at South West festival

Author Picture Icon

Andy Cooper

Published: 10:33 AM May 19, 2022
Men dressed on jesters riding fake camels at a music festival.

The Great Estate is an award-winning boutique, family festival enjoyed by thousands of people. - Credit: Matthew Hawkey

A South West festival is aiming to break a world record over the Queen’s Jubilee weekend 

The Great Estate Festival – a four-day family event held in Cornwall over the Jubilee weekend – is asking festivalgoers to join in an attempt to break a world record for the most people wearing paper crowns. 

To mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations being held over the same weekend from June 2-5, organisers of the festival - held within the grounds of The Scorrier Estate - want people to mark the occasion with an attempt at a Guinness World Record. 

The current record stands at 2,261 people and the Great Estate Festival’s aim is to have at least 3,000 people wearing crowns on the Saturday afternoon – and they hope to have some of the headline acts from the festival involved too. 

Three members of rock band Manic Street Preachers pictured against a pink background.

The Manic Street Preachers will headline at the festival. - Credit: Alex Lake

The Great Estate is an award-winning boutique, family festival. Now in its fifth year, 2022 will see it bigger than ever with an increased capacity of 10,000 guests across the four days. 

This year the festival is headlined by Manic Street Preachers, one of the world’s most influential and iconic rock bands. There will also be wild performances from an inspired line-up, including the mighty Electric Six, The Sugarhill Gang, Grandmaster Melle Mel’s Furious 5 & Scorpio, DJ Yoda, Elektra Fence (Ru Paul’s Drag Race), Krafty Kuts, The Future Shape Of Sound, Loup Garoux (Ed Harcourt), Will & The People, Dick Valentine and returning once again, to the prestigious grounds of Scorrier House, festival favourite, Funk and Soul icon Craig Charles, who will undoubtedly whip the crowd into yet another high energy dancefloor frenzy.  

Festival favourite’s Tarquin’s Secret Gin Garden and Madame Wong’s House of Wrong return with a full line-up of music, burlesque and performances throughout the weekend and after a successful first year at the festival in 2021, chef Ben Quinn is back with his long table feasts nestled within the woods.   

A man sitting at a campfire under a tree canopy.

Enjoy the great outdoors at The Great Estate Festival. - Credit: Matthew Hawkey

Those who enjoy a moment of calm can find themselves in The Sanctuary - an area for wellness and workshops for all, The Zen Den yoga tent and home to the newest stage Earth & Roots.  

Tickets start from only £65 for a three-day weekend pass, or can be upgraded to include Thursday to celebrate the full four-day Jubilee. 

