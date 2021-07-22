12 festivals happening this summer in Cornwall
- Credit: Sean Gee, Wild Thing Creative
In August, there are an amazing 12 festivals and shows happening across Cornwall for you to choose from and really make this summer special.
As restrictions lift, many festivals and outdoor shows have been given the go-ahead and are itching to welcome you back. Cornwall has everything from live music and tribute bands to family and food festivals. Whatever your preferences, there's something that will inspire and entertain.
Rock Oyster
30th July - 1st August
Kicking us into the new month is a great family day out where delicious food will be plentiful. They'll be celebrating their 10th birthday in style with headliners such as Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Paul Ainsworth. Read our full write up here.
Nova Music Festival
6th - 7th August
The Wheal Martyn Atrium is set to host a fantastic two days of classical music this August. Be mesmerised by the music of Haydn and Mendelssohn, followed by Schubert, Beethoven, Dohnanyi, and Mozart the next day.
Harbour Club Beer Festival
6th - 8th August
The Harbour Club at Portscatho is putting on a celebration of all things brewed. There will be bands and booze with much to still be announced on their Facebook page in the near future.
Travelling Feast
6th - 20th August
Join celebrity chef Paul Ainsworth for the first ever Travelling Feast Festival. They will be touring to Boconnoc Estate, Scorrier House, and Royal Cornwall Show Ground across the two weeks with amazing live performances and delicious food.
Annual Gin Festival
14th August
The St Dennis Working Men's Club are looking forward to putting on a show at their annual gin festivities. Try a diverse range of spirits with all the best mixers, all whilst listening to some great local bands.
Comic and Movie Fest
14th August
Grab your best outfits, don your face paint, and head over to Falmouth for their annual comic and movie festival. This is organise by and all proceeds will go to the True Butterflies Foundation, a Cornish charity for survivors of domestic abuse.
DadFest
20th - 22nd August
The only festival in the country just for dads and children. DadFest is also home to the Official World Dad Dancing Championships and is a fun day out with lots to do.
Bude Food Festival
22nd August
Enjoy a combination of stalls from artisan local producers and street food in the beautiful setting of Bude Castle grounds. There will be everything to sample from cakes, to locally reared meat, to flavoured gins distilled nearby.
Scarecrow Festival
26th - 30th August
An unusual festival next from Churchtown, Mullion next. Grab a trail map from the Methodist Chapel and explore the area, scouring for straw-stuffed men of all varieties.
The Great Estate Festival
27th - 29th August
See out the month with a rambunctious and entertaining bank holiday weekend of music, food, and fun. Highlights include a Victorian Sports Day, jaw-dropping science with The Lords of Lightening, and music from international stars like Bailey Tomkinson.
Cornwall Folk Festival
27th - 30th August
This year the folk festival is moving completely outdoors in order to keep guests safe. But, have no fear, there will still be an incredible amount of live music and entertainment going on.
Rainbow Fest
28th August
Last, but by no means least, we have the annual pride celebrations in Newquay which is open to all. It's sure to be a vibrant and welcoming event with music and fun at every turn.