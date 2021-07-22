12 festivals happening this summer in Cornwall

Published: 4:53 PM July 22, 2021

There are so many festivals and shows to enjoy this summer - Credit: Sean Gee, Wild Thing Creative

In August, there are an amazing 12 festivals and shows happening across Cornwall for you to choose from and really make this summer special.

As restrictions lift, many festivals and outdoor shows have been given the go-ahead and are itching to welcome you back. Cornwall has everything from live music and tribute bands to family and food festivals. Whatever your preferences, there's something that will inspire and entertain.

Rock Oyster

30th July - 1st August

Kicking us into the new month is a great family day out where delicious food will be plentiful. They'll be celebrating their 10th birthday in style with headliners such as Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Paul Ainsworth. Read our full write up here.

Tickets and information here.

Nova Music Festival

6th - 7th August

The Wheal Martyn Atrium is set to host a fantastic two days of classical music this August. Be mesmerised by the music of Haydn and Mendelssohn, followed by Schubert, Beethoven, Dohnanyi, and Mozart the next day.

Tickets and information here.

Harbour Club Beer Festival

6th - 8th August

The Harbour Club at Portscatho is putting on a celebration of all things brewed. There will be bands and booze with much to still be announced on their Facebook page in the near future.

Information here.

Travelling Feast

6th - 20th August

Join celebrity chef Paul Ainsworth for the first ever Travelling Feast Festival. They will be touring to Boconnoc Estate, Scorrier House, and Royal Cornwall Show Ground across the two weeks with amazing live performances and delicious food.

Tickets and information here.

Annual Gin Festival

14th August

The St Dennis Working Men's Club are looking forward to putting on a show at their annual gin festivities. Try a diverse range of spirits with all the best mixers, all whilst listening to some great local bands.

Information here.

Comic and Movie Fest

14th August

Grab your best outfits, don your face paint, and head over to Falmouth for their annual comic and movie festival. This is organise by and all proceeds will go to the True Butterflies Foundation, a Cornish charity for survivors of domestic abuse.

Tickets and information here.

DadFest

20th - 22nd August

The only festival in the country just for dads and children. DadFest is also home to the Official World Dad Dancing Championships and is a fun day out with lots to do.

Tickets and information here.

Bude Food Festival

22nd August

Enjoy a combination of stalls from artisan local producers and street food in the beautiful setting of Bude Castle grounds. There will be everything to sample from cakes, to locally reared meat, to flavoured gins distilled nearby.

Information here.

Scarecrow Festival

26th - 30th August

An unusual festival next from Churchtown, Mullion next. Grab a trail map from the Methodist Chapel and explore the area, scouring for straw-stuffed men of all varieties.

Information here.

The Great Estate Festival

27th - 29th August

See out the month with a rambunctious and entertaining bank holiday weekend of music, food, and fun. Highlights include a Victorian Sports Day, jaw-dropping science with The Lords of Lightening, and music from international stars like Bailey Tomkinson.

Tickets and information here.

Cornwall Folk Festival

27th - 30th August

This year the folk festival is moving completely outdoors in order to keep guests safe. But, have no fear, there will still be an incredible amount of live music and entertainment going on.

Tickets and information here.

Rainbow Fest

28th August

Last, but by no means least, we have the annual pride celebrations in Newquay which is open to all. It's sure to be a vibrant and welcoming event with music and fun at every turn.

Information here.