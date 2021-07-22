15 festivals and shows happening this summer in Devon

Published: 3:10 PM July 22, 2021

There are so many festivals and shows to enjoy this summer - Credit: Scott Webb, Pexels

In August, there are an amazing 15 festivals and shows happening across Devon for you to choose from and really make this summer special.

As restrictions lift, many festivals and outdoor shows have been given the go-ahead and are itching to welcome you back. Devon has everything from live music and tribute bands to family festivals. Whatever your preferences, there's something that will inspire and entertain.

The Sidmouth Folk Festival

30th July - 6th August

We're kicking off with a festival that has been championing traditional music, dance and song for more than 65 years. Enjoy the sounds and sights of local creatives in a welcoming environment that has people coming back for more year after year.

Tickets and information here.

The Something Wild Festival

30th July - 1st August

After a year off, the family friendly trail running festival is back and promises to be better than ever. They will be kicking off with the Yar Tor fell race, which will be followed by a BBQ and an honesty bar. Enjoy some exercise surrounded by the beauty of Dartmoor.

Tickets and information here.

Lupton Music Festival

31st July - 1st August

This will be a weekend to remember with live music from a mix of musicians including the Take A Chance on Us ABBA Tribute group. There will also be a beer tent provided by Bays Brewery as well as plenty of food vendors.

Tickets and information here.

Love Summer Festival

6th - 8th August

There are still a handful of tickets left for this small but mighty independent festival in the heart of South Devon. There will be three stages with live performances you won't be able to stop yourself from dancing to. For younger visitors, there is a whole area dedicated to all things fun including workshops and craft events.

Tickets and information here.

Woofstock Festival

6th - 8th August

No you read that right, this is an award winning festival dedicated to man's best friend. Enjoy a range of fun events, demonstrations, and stalls all with live music in the background.

Tickets and information here.

The Little Big Festival

7th August

This is a great one day festival in Ashburton which seeks to celebrate the arts with a big party for young and old alike. Workshops and other activities will be taking place across the day for children including a forest school.

Tickets and information here.

Festival On The Hills

13th - 16th August

Enjoy some amazing local bands, tribute bands, and an all round good weekend of music and entertainment. There are still some limited tickets left so act quick to avoid disappointment.

Tickets and information here.

Dawlish Celebrates Carnival

14th - 20th August

After much uncertainty and planning, Dawlish organisers are very excited to give the go ahead for their popular event. There has been a carnival every year in Dawlish since 1968 until last year when they were forced to cancel. Therefore, they are making sure this year will make up for lost time.

Tickets and information here.

Flag Festival

14th - 31st August

An unusual one now, for two weeks the town of Moretonhampstead will flaunt a fabulous array of hand-made flags showing off all manner of things local. It’s worth taking the time to wander the streets and appreciate these extraordinary works of art for yourself.

Information here.

Beautiful Days

20th - 22nd August

Beautiful Days is the Levellers’ independent family music festival where you're sure to have a great day out no matter your tastes. You can enjoy not just live music, but also art installations, crafts, theatre, a dedicated children's area, and much more.

Tickets and information here.

Gone Wild Festival, Powderham Castle

26th - 29th August

Enjoy learning about the outdoors with none other than the survivalist himself: Bear Grylls. He and his team will be on hand to teach you about the wild and take you on family activities like quad biking, climbing, paddle boarding and more. In the evening, the festival will come alive with music from the likes of Razorlight, Kaiser Chiefs, Melanie C, and Scouting for Girls.

Tickets and information here.

Tavifest

27th - 28th August

A two day music festival where you can sing and dance to your heart's content. All proceeds will go to Pancreatic Cancer Action so this is a great cause to support and have fun at the same time.

Tickets and information here.

1 Big Summer

27th - 29th August

Across the bank holiday, Plymouth Hoe will come alive with music from some of the biggest names with day tickets starting from as little as £10.

Tickets and information here.

Sea Change

28th August

Enjoy a full day of music, film, and conversation in the heart of Totnes this August bank holiday. Their moto is "always intimate, always different, always special, always rare" so you're sure to have a unique experience to see out the summer in style.

Tickets and information here.

Bampton Mini-Music Festival

29th August

The Quarrymans Rest is a great pub that celebrates the best local musicians around with a one-day festival. This is a great community event that is organised completely by volunteers.

Tickets and information here.