All the festivals taking place in Norfolk this summer

Samuel Mathewson

Published: 2:05 PM July 1, 2021   
Unsplash

Music and food festivals taking place in Norfolk this summer - Credit: Unsplash

We've gathered a whopping 28 festivals, fetes and fairs happening across Norfolk this summer to keep you entertained and well fed

Folk in a Field Festival (Jul 2-4)

Bradmoor Woods, West Acre

A festival celebrating folk, acoustic and roots music.

Norfolk Summer Fayre (Jul 3, 10am-4pm)

Norfolk Showground

A summer festival from the organisers of the Royal Norfolk Show. £6 per person, under 16s free.

Hockwold Summer Fayre (Jul 4, 10am-4pm)

Hockwold Hall

100 exhibitors including crafts, food, drink, books, jewellery and more. 

Norfolk Garden Show (Jul 16-18)

Norfolk Showground

The best of gardening, home and lifestyle over three days.

Kings Lynn Festival (Jul 18-31)

Kings Lynn

A variety of classical and jazz music, talks and walks for the 70th year of the festival.

Holt Festival (Jul 25-Aug 1)

Holt

Music, poetry, theatre and more can be enjoyed at this year's Holt Festival. Acts include Dom Joly, Luke Wright poet and jazz duo The Jefford Brothers.

Camp Elwood (Jul 26-Aug 9)

Holkham Estate

A pop up campground comes to the beautiful Holkham Estate.

Laugh in the Park (Jul 29-Aug 1)

Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich

A comedy festival in the heart of Norwich. £22.50 in advance, £28 on the door.

Easter Country Show & Festival of Dogs (Jul 30-31)

Elveden Estate

Dog lovers will enjoy this festival with lots of canine competitions and displays.

Norfolk World Music Festival (Jul 30-Aug 1) CANCELLED

The Old Buckenham Airshow (Jul 31-Aug 1)

Old Buckenham Airfield

Amazing air displays and festivities over this two day festival.

Hickling Village Show (Aug 1)

Hickling Barn

The popular village show is back with lots of classes to enter.

Harlequin Fayre (Aug 5-8)

Secret location (30 miles west of Norwich)

Music, shows and live entertainment in abundance with glamping options. Location released to ticket holders only.

North Walsham Beer Festival (Aug 6-7)

North Walsham Scout Hut

Lots of local beers and ciders on offer with money raised going back into the local community.

Norfolk Motorhome & Campervan Show (Aug 6-8)

Norfolk Showground

130 traders selling campervans and motorhomes.

Sandringham Food, Craft & Wood Festival (Aug 6-8)

Sandringham Estate

From woodcraft to real ale to falconry and puppet displays - and of course lots of food - this festival takes place on the royal Sandringham Estate. Adults £12, over 65s £11, children up to 15 £4.

Houghton Festival (Aug 12-15) SOLD OUT

Houghton Hall, Kings Lynn

Dance and electronic music festival.

Holkham Festival of Sport (Aug 13-15)

Holkham Estate

A festival for children to play sports, spend time with sporting coaches and discover new ones. 

Magic of Thailand Festival (Aug 14 & 15)

Eaton Park, Norwich

Discover the magic of Thailand with a two day festival of food and culture in Norwich's Eaton Park.

Strumpshaw Tree Fair (Aug 14 & 15)

Strumpshaw Park and Museum

A variety of talented makers and craftspeople will be exhibiting their wares and art throughout this two-day event.

Treehouse Festival (Aug 16-22)

Brandon House Farm, Brandon Parva, Norwich

A week of interactive workshops including blacksmithing, green woodworking, glass blowing and weaving.

VW Whitenoise Festival (Aug 19-22)

Norfolk Showground

Live music, entertainment and plenty of vintage motors will be on display at this festival at the Norfolk Showground.

Dereham Gin and Rum Festival (Aug 27-29)

Dereham Memorial Hall

With non stop music acts playing, expect a boozy weekend at this festival that celebrates rum, gin, prosecco and cider.

Maui Waui Festival (Aug 27-29)

Hill Farm, Gressenhall

A festival of music and performing arts held in a beautiful outdoor location with woodland and meadows.

Norwich Ska & Reggae Music Festival - Mini Skafest (Aug 28)

The Countryman, Norwich

August bank holiday Saturday will see a mini festival of ska and reggae music at The Countryman in Norwich. Acts will include The Moocher, Lily Ayers and more.

All About Dogs (Aug 29-30)

Norfolk Showground

Bring the pooch to the All About Dogs festival at the Norfolk Showground for lots of canine capers, expert advice, shopping and activities.

Sundown Festival (Sep 3-5)

Norfolk Showground

One of the biggest music festivals in the area, Sundown is back for 2021 with lots of big names in pop, electronic and rap. 

Hoveton Country Fair (Sep 4 & 5)

Hoveton Hall Estate

Try your hand at clay pigeon shooting, old fashioned garden games, join a circus workshop or view the military re-enactments and of course, try some food and drink along the way at the beautiful Hoveton hall Estate.

