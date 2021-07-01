All the festivals taking place in Norfolk this summer
We've gathered a whopping 28 festivals, fetes and fairs happening across Norfolk this summer to keep you entertained and well fed
Folk in a Field Festival (Jul 2-4)
Bradmoor Woods, West Acre
A festival celebrating folk, acoustic and roots music.
Norfolk Summer Fayre (Jul 3, 10am-4pm)
Norfolk Showground
A summer festival from the organisers of the Royal Norfolk Show. £6 per person, under 16s free.
Hockwold Summer Fayre (Jul 4, 10am-4pm)
Hockwold Hall
100 exhibitors including crafts, food, drink, books, jewellery and more.
Norfolk Garden Show (Jul 16-18)
Norfolk Showground
The best of gardening, home and lifestyle over three days.
Kings Lynn Festival (Jul 18-31)
Kings Lynn
A variety of classical and jazz music, talks and walks for the 70th year of the festival.
Holt Festival (Jul 25-Aug 1)
Holt
Music, poetry, theatre and more can be enjoyed at this year's Holt Festival. Acts include Dom Joly, Luke Wright poet and jazz duo The Jefford Brothers.
Camp Elwood (Jul 26-Aug 9)
Holkham Estate
A pop up campground comes to the beautiful Holkham Estate.
Laugh in the Park (Jul 29-Aug 1)
Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich
A comedy festival in the heart of Norwich. £22.50 in advance, £28 on the door.
Easter Country Show & Festival of Dogs (Jul 30-31)
Elveden Estate
Dog lovers will enjoy this festival with lots of canine competitions and displays.
Norfolk World Music Festival (Jul 30-Aug 1) CANCELLED
The Old Buckenham Airshow (Jul 31-Aug 1)
Old Buckenham Airfield
Amazing air displays and festivities over this two day festival.
Hickling Village Show (Aug 1)
Hickling Barn
The popular village show is back with lots of classes to enter.
Harlequin Fayre (Aug 5-8)
Secret location (30 miles west of Norwich)
Music, shows and live entertainment in abundance with glamping options. Location released to ticket holders only.
North Walsham Beer Festival (Aug 6-7)
North Walsham Scout Hut
Lots of local beers and ciders on offer with money raised going back into the local community.
Norfolk Motorhome & Campervan Show (Aug 6-8)
Norfolk Showground
130 traders selling campervans and motorhomes.
Sandringham Food, Craft & Wood Festival (Aug 6-8)
Sandringham Estate
From woodcraft to real ale to falconry and puppet displays - and of course lots of food - this festival takes place on the royal Sandringham Estate. Adults £12, over 65s £11, children up to 15 £4.
Houghton Festival (Aug 12-15) SOLD OUT
Houghton Hall, Kings Lynn
Dance and electronic music festival.
Holkham Festival of Sport (Aug 13-15)
Holkham Estate
A festival for children to play sports, spend time with sporting coaches and discover new ones.
Magic of Thailand Festival (Aug 14 & 15)
Eaton Park, Norwich
Discover the magic of Thailand with a two day festival of food and culture in Norwich's Eaton Park.
Strumpshaw Tree Fair (Aug 14 & 15)
Strumpshaw Park and Museum
A variety of talented makers and craftspeople will be exhibiting their wares and art throughout this two-day event.
Treehouse Festival (Aug 16-22)
Brandon House Farm, Brandon Parva, Norwich
A week of interactive workshops including blacksmithing, green woodworking, glass blowing and weaving.
VW Whitenoise Festival (Aug 19-22)
Norfolk Showground
Live music, entertainment and plenty of vintage motors will be on display at this festival at the Norfolk Showground.
Dereham Gin and Rum Festival (Aug 27-29)
Dereham Memorial Hall
With non stop music acts playing, expect a boozy weekend at this festival that celebrates rum, gin, prosecco and cider.
Maui Waui Festival (Aug 27-29)
Hill Farm, Gressenhall
A festival of music and performing arts held in a beautiful outdoor location with woodland and meadows.
Norwich Ska & Reggae Music Festival - Mini Skafest (Aug 28)
The Countryman, Norwich
August bank holiday Saturday will see a mini festival of ska and reggae music at The Countryman in Norwich. Acts will include The Moocher, Lily Ayers and more.
All About Dogs (Aug 29-30)
Norfolk Showground
Bring the pooch to the All About Dogs festival at the Norfolk Showground for lots of canine capers, expert advice, shopping and activities.
Sundown Festival (Sep 3-5)
Norfolk Showground
One of the biggest music festivals in the area, Sundown is back for 2021 with lots of big names in pop, electronic and rap.
Hoveton Country Fair (Sep 4 & 5)
Hoveton Hall Estate
Try your hand at clay pigeon shooting, old fashioned garden games, join a circus workshop or view the military re-enactments and of course, try some food and drink along the way at the beautiful Hoveton hall Estate.
