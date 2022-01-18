22 festivals in Norfolk in 2022

Enjoy music, dance, food, and more at one of these festivals. - Credit: Anthony DELANOIX, Unsplash

Enjoy a day out at one of these amazing festivals across the year.

It's no secret that Norfolk is a vibrant and active county, with incredible events happening almost every day of the year. 2022 is shaping up to be no different with plenty of organisations revealing their plans and dates for exciting happenings. Festivals are the perfect place to let loose and enjoy yourself with friends or family. We've found the best of the best in the category so you can make a note in your diary and get ready to book those tickets.

Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival

April 9th

Burn away the winter darkness with this unusual festival which includes setting fire to a traditional Viking longboat. After cancelling last year, they are crossing their fingers (and battle axes) that they will be able to go ahead in just a couple of months.

Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Festival

April 30th - May 2nd

Go all out this May Bank Holiday with a day of exhibitions, crafts, shopping, and food. This is a great family event with something for everyone to enjoy.

Norfolk and Norwich Festival

May 13th - 29th

2022 will be the festival's 250th year so expect big celebrations across the two weeks. There will be a range of activities and talks to attend including walks in the broads and live music.

TouchBase Festival

May 21st

Head over to Norwich for the city's first DNB and baseline festival to celebrate all the genres have to offer. Their line-up is still being revealed and is already shaping up to be an event not to miss.

Royal Norfolk Show

June 29th - 30th

The largest agricultural show in the country is back and just as big as ever. Expect hundreds of stalls, thousands of animals, and many more attractions that are sure to entertain.

Folk in a Field

July 1st - 3rd

Set in a remote woodland clearing, Folk in a Field brings together a diverse mix of folk and roots from all over. This award winning family friendly festival boasts a laid back environment, free activities, shows, workshops, stalls, and much more.

Hockwold Summer Fayre

July 19th

Whilst not a 'festival', this next event is a great day out for the whole family with food and drink, live music, stalls, and much more.

King's Lynn Festival

July 18th -31st

Enjoy breath taking performances from a number of soloists, ensembles, and orchestras at this huge celebration of music. They offer a number of events across the year but this is the big one.

Laugh in the Park

July 29th - August 1st

The Red Card Comedy group will be putting on a side-splitting long weekend of laughs in Norwich this year. You'll find a range of comedy and film, as well as street food stalls and a silent disco in the evening.

Old Buckenham Airshow

July 30th - 31st

Experience a day of aviation amazement at our next event. In their own words: "The greatest aircraft from the last eight decades will share the sky with the electric machines which will bring us into the next 80 years".

Worsetad Festival

July 30th - 31st

The team over at Worstead are very excited to announce the return of their village festival. Whilst details are yet to be revealed, you'd be a fool to miss it.

WideSkies & Butterflies Festival

August 5th - 7th

The first Wide Skies & Butterflies festival is coming to Raynham: the gateway to North Norfolk. Expect three days and nights of great music, dancing, comedy, and family activities.

Walsham Beer Festival

August 5th - 6th

With a new site at the Memorial Park, this year's beer festival is sure to be bigger than ever. All money raised goes towards charity so this is a great event to support.

Houghton Festival

August 11th - 14th

Starting in February, you'll be able to pick up your tickets for this exciting adult-only event. They will also have a range of camping opportunities including a boutique experience.

Treehouse Festival

August 15th - 21st

Treehouse Festival is a week long event of green fields camping around an Iron Age round house, getting the opportunity to learn skills that you would never normally get the chance to have a go at. There are only 100 tickets released in order to make this small event all the more personal.

VW Whitenoise

August 19th - 23rd

Norfolk's one and only festival dedicated to the celebration of this iconic vehicle maker will be back this summer. Details are to be confirmed closer to the time regarding programme.

Maui Waui

August 25th - 28th

Returning to Hill Farm, near Dereham, this is a family-friendly weekend of music, art and culture that encourages participation in all things creative. Expect music, circus performances, workshops, and much more.

Sundown Festival

September 2nd - 4th

Sundown Festival is a UK bass and pop music festival, bringing some of the best artists in the scene to its home at the Norfolk Showground. The 2021 line-up included Rudimental, Bugzy Malone, and Example.

Out There Festival

TBC

Attracting more than 60 000 visitors in a normal new year, the festival turns Great Yarmouth into a hub for performers and exhibitors. This is a great one for all the family.

Norwich Science Festival

TBC

Usually taking place in the October half-term, this festival takes place across a week and includes a variety of different age-appropriate activities and talks about all aspects of science.

Holt Festival

TBC

In the summer months Holt is a magnet for tourists visiting North Norfolk. During festival week, briefly and dazzlingly, it becomes home to musicians, poets, actors, dancers, artists and comedians.

Sea Fever Literary Festival

TBC

The organisers of our final 2022 festival are still putting the final touches to their programme but cannot wait to share what they have been working on. Expect a range of both local and national speakers plus much more.

