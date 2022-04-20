Dorset celebrates the return of fantastic festivals this summer

The Dorset coast is preparing for a huge summer of events.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole is aspiring to be the Festival Coast, and that will be solidified further in 2022 with the return of the packed variety of events, festivals and activities that together form Festival Coast Live!

Festival Coast Live! 2022 is not just for summer, providing live music, entertainment, and illuminations across the three towns, coastal villages, seafront area and beyond from spring right through to this winter. Once again local artists and performers are ready to entertain and inspire with a series of activities across Bournemouth, Christchurch, and Poole.

Throughout the summer of 2021, Festival Coast Live! celebrated the great outdoors bringing performances and activities to popular locations including the Lower Gardens, Town Centre, The Triangle, Horseshoe Common, Christchurch Quay, Poole Park and Poole Quay to name but a few.

Dorset will be the backdrop for many events this summer - Credit: James Bridle

Councillor Beverley Dunlop, Portfolio Holder for Culture and Vibrant Places said,

“Last year, it was great to see everyone out and about, enjoying our free programme of spectacular events and activities and this year we hope that even more families will take the opportunity to enjoy the sights and sounds of Festival Coast Live! “Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole truly is the Festival Coast, and the events that collectively form the Festival Coast Live! calendar for 2022 highlight local talent across a wide variety of artistic and cultural disciplines. From our headline events to the smaller community gatherings, each forms part of the rich tapestry of entertainment that makes Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole so fantastic for visitors and residents alike. There truly is entertainment for everybody.”

Dream Machines on Poole Quay, a celebration of everything two-wheeled, began on Tuesday April 5 and signals the start of an events calendar that features Christchurch’s food and music festivals in June and July respectively, the renowned SandPolo and SandFest at Sandbanks in Poole in July, Stompin’ on the Quomps bringing the noise to Christchurch Quay and then leads on to the halcyon Bournemouth Air Festival in early September.

Throughout the summer there are a huge variety of events, from Bourne Free, bringing a welcoming atmosphere and a celebration of the community, Poole Goes Vintage, the Mudeford Arts Festival and the ever-popular fireworks displays in Bournemouth and Poole. Arts by the Sea in Bournemouth celebrates our huge arts and culture scene, and Christmas Tree Wonderland brings festive fun to the resort, joined this year by Poole’s own Christmas extravaganza, and culminates the events calendar, a full version of which is available here.

Visit festivalcoastlive.co.uk for more information.