Fireworks displays and bonfire night events in Kent 2021

We have picked out the best fireworks displays and bonfire night events in Kent that will take your breath away this November.

These events are confirmed to be taking place at the time of writing but this may change, it is therefore advised that readers stay up to date with event organisers just in case of any changes in circumstances.

Leeds Castle Fireworks Spectacular

Perhaps the most popular fireworks event to grace the county can be found at Leeds Castle in Maidstone. The iconic Norman castle provides the most stunning backdrop for a beautiful spectacle of projections and fireworks in what is often dubbed the Southeast's biggest and best fireworks display.

Where: Broomfield, Maidstone, Kent ME17 1PL

When: Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th November 2021

More information and ticket booking:

Fireworks Spectacular

This family-friendly event has plenty to offer everyone, from face painting and fairground rides for the kids to a licensed bar for the adults. There will also be exciting fire performances that will lead into a countdown to the epic fireworks display at 6 pm.

Where: Kent Life, Lock Lane, Sandling, Maidstone, Kent ME14 3AU

When: Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th November 2021, fireworks display at 6 pm, last admission at 5.30 pm

More information and ticket booking: www.kentlife.org.uk/event/fireworks-spectacular

British Truck Racing & Fireworks at Brands Hatch

The British Truck Racing Championship comes to an end on Sunday 7th, and to go out with a bang while also paying homage to the 5th of November, there will be a spectacular fireworks display at the race track creating an unmissable event for any motorsports fan.

Where: Fawkham, West Kingsdown, Longfield, Kent DA3 8NG

When: Sunday 7th November 2021, fireworks display at 5.15 pm

More information and ticket booking: www.brandshatch.msv.com

Tyler Hill Bonfire

Celebrate Guy Fawkes night just outside of Canterbury at the charming village of Tyler Hill. The 5th of November extravaganza will include fairground rides and delicious food and drink alongside a traditional bonfire and fireworks show.

Where: Tyler Hill Memorial Hall, Summer Lane, Tyler Hill, Canterbury, Kent CT2 9NJ

When: Saturday 6th November 2021 from 5.30 pm

More information and ticket booking: www.tylerhillbonfire.co.uk

Quex Park Fireworks

Get ready for a tremendous fireworks display celebrating legendary rock n roll band Queen with tribute band Majesty performing before the spectacular show that will be accompanied by the iconic band's music.

Where: Quex Park, Park Lane, Birchington, Kent CT7 0BH

When: Saturday 6th November 2021 from 3 pm - 9 pm

More information and ticket booking: www.quexparkfireworks.co.uk

