Fireworks displays and bonfire night events in Sussex 2021

Published: 11:16 AM October 11, 2021

Get ready to celebrate the 5th of November with these fantastic fireworks and bonfire night events in Sussex this Autumn. - Credit: Arthur Chauvineau / Unsplash

Fireworks and bonfire night events are returning to Sussex this year, and with some events starting in the middle of October there will be plenty of chances for the whole family to celebrate this Autumn.

These events are confirmed to be taking place at the time of writing but this may change, it is therefore advised that readers stay up to date with event organisers just in case of any changes in circumstances.

Hastings Bonfire

Taking place in October as a sort of hybrid celebration of The Battle of Hastings that falls on the 14th of October and Guy Fawkes Night in November, this is perhaps the earliest Bonfire event in the county. The event will consist of a torchlit procession, drumming, bonfire lighting and a spectacular fireworks display.

Where: The procession starts at Robertson St, Hastings TN34 1HL and will end at Carlisle Parade, Hastings TN34 3AD where the bonfire and fireworks will take place.

When: Saturday 16th October 2021 from 7.15 pm

More information: www.hbbs.info

Horsham Firework Night

Horsham Sports Club's annual fundraising fireworks night is back and ready to delight the whole family with exciting vintage fairground rides for the kids, gourmet food stalls and a beer tent and an indoor bar for the adults.

Where: Horsham Sports Club, Cricket Field Rd, Horsham RH12 1TE

When: Saturday 30th October 2021 from 5.30 pm – 9.30 pm

More information and ticket booking: www.eventbrite.co.uk/horsham-fireworks-night-tickets

Firle Bonfire Night 2021

Follow the torchlit procession through the village to Firle place and witness the bonfire blaze alight before an explosive pyrotechnic show lights up the sky before you. There will also be hot food and a licenced bar to enjoy at the site.

Where: Firle Place, West Firle, East Sussex BN8 6LP

When: Saturday 30th October 2021 from 7 pm - 11 pm

More information and ticket booking: www.eventbrite.co.uk/firle-bonfire-night-2021-tickets

Bonfire Night at Goodwood Kennels

Get cosy with a glass of mulled wine at Goodwood Kennels while you watch the skies light up above with brilliant fireworks. There will be live music, face painting for the kids and the choice of a formal sit down meal to celebrate the occasion or the option for something a little more casual, the choice is yours.

Where: Kennel Hill, Goodwood, Chichester PO18 0PN

When: Friday 5th and Saturday 6th November 2021 from 6.30 pm - 11 pm

More information: www.facebook.com/events/bonfire-night-the-kennels

A Fire Of Bones Live Show - A History of Bonfire Night

If you're looking for a quieter affair than the usual fireworks display and want to deep dive into the history surrounding Guy Fawkes Night then this live show lead by actor and tour guide Nick Richmond might just be for you. The mixed-media show will take you on a journey through history to discover the fraught drama behind the infamous plot to blow up the houses of parliament on that fateful 5th of November 416 years ago!

Where: All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes BN7 2LE

When: Saturday, 6th November 2021 at 7.30 pm

More information and ticket booking: www.facebook.com/events/fire-of-bones-live-show

Autumn Lights Sussex 2021

Heralded as Sussex's biggest fireworks extravaganza, this family-friendly event hosted by Autumn Lights was a smash hit last year and now it looks to be bigger than ever. You can expect a wonderful fireworks show alongside a hot balloon illumination display (weather depending), Street food stalls and a funfair.

Where: South of England Showground, Selsfield Road, Ardingly, West Sussex RH17 6TL

When: Saturday 13th November 2021 from 2 pm - 9 pm

More information and ticket booking: www.fatsoma.com/autumn-lights-sussex-2021

Read more of the best Sussex content:

5 pumpkin patches to visit in Sussex this autumn

Try this pretty walk around Balcombe Lake with a pub along the way

5 autumn walks in Sussex to delight the senses