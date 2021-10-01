Cornwall firework displays: the best events for bonfire night 2021
- Credit: Cornwall’s Drive-In Firework Spectacular
We've found all of the firework events and other bonfire night celebrations happening in Cornwall.
Autumn is slowly creeping along and we are getting closer to remembering the 5th of November in style. Bonfires, Guy dummies, fireworks, and the occasional toffee apple are all staples of the celebration. This year, we can't wait to watch the sky light up with colours and warm our hands by the fire - although remember to check for our hedgehog friends before you light a match.
In no particular order, here are the bonfire night events occurring across Cornwall on (or around) November 5th.
Cornwall Drive-In Firework Spectacular
When: November 6th
Where: Royal Cornwall Showground, Wadebridge, PL27 7JE
Enjoy the beauty of the fireworks from the warmth of your car this year with one of Cornwall's most popular bonfire night celebrations. Hot food and drink will be available on site for a treat or two.
Tregony Fireworks Evening
When: November 6th
Where: Tregony Sports and Social Club, TR2 5RP
With advance tickets for as little as £4 an adult and £2 a children, this is definitely not an event to miss. A hog roast, fun fair, and a free Guy competition (all entrants receive a toffee apple) will really round off this evening.
Lappa Valley Fireworks Night
When: October 30th
Where: St Newlyn East, TR8 5LX
The grand annual firework display is back at this great family attraction. Celebrate on the last weekend of half-term with some beautiful firework displays.
Fireworks and Jolly Roger
When: November 5th
Where: Three Tuns, St Keverne, TR12 6NA
This popular pub will be putting on a great display on bonfire night. You'll also be able to relax by the fire before and after too. If you want food from the pub whilst visiting, we recommend you book ahead as it can get quite busy.
Looe Fireworks Display
When: November 6th
Where: Tencreek Holiday Park, PL13 2JR
You don't need to be staying at Tencreek in order to enjoy their great firework display. Adult tickets are just £5 and under-16s go free which makes this a great option on a budget. There will also be a hog roast and cabaret performances.
Heartlands Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular
When: November 5th
Where: Robinson's Shaft, Pool, Redruth TR15 3QY
This free community event is a great one to attend, with a family friendly fairground and an array of tasty food and drink vendors. There will be entertainment before the main firework event too and you do not need to book ahead.