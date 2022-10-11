Cornwall firework displays: the best events for bonfire night 2022

We've found all of the firework events and other bonfire night celebrations happening in Cornwall.

Autumn is slowly creeping along and we are getting closer to remembering the 5th of November in style. Bonfires, Guy dummies, fireworks, and the occasional toffee apple are all staples of the celebration. This year, we can't wait to watch the sky light up with colours and warm our hands by the fire - although remember to check for our hedgehog friends before you light a match.

In no particular order, here are the bonfire night events occurring across Cornwall on (or around) November 5th.

Lappa Valley Fireworks Night

When: October 30th

Where: St Newlyn East, TR8 5LX

The grand annual firework display is back at this great family attraction. Celebrate on the last weekend of half-term with some beautiful firework displays.

Looe Fireworks Display

When: November 6th

Where: Tencreek Holiday Park, PL13 2JR

You don't need to be staying at Tencreek in order to enjoy their great firework display. Adult tickets are just £5 and under-16s go free which makes this a great option on a budget. There will also be a hog roast and cabaret performances.

Heartlands Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular

When: November 5th

Where: Robinson's Shaft, Pool, Redruth TR15 3QY

This free community event is a great one to attend, with a family friendly fairground and an array of tasty food and drink vendors. There will be entertainment before the main firework event too and you do not need to book ahead.

Truro

When: November 4th

Where: Tremorvah Playing Field, Truro, TR1 1JX

After being cancelled last year, locals will be very pleased to hear that the Truro firework show is back for 2022. This is a cash only event where you can enjoy refreshments, fireworks, and roaring bonfire. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Mayor’s chosen charity: The Invictus Trust.

Falmouth Fire Station Fireworks

When: November 5th

Where: Falmouth Cricket Club, TR11 4JB

Organised by the local Fire Station Social Club, there will be over £7,000 worth of fireworks set off to music plus food stalls, a bar, hog roast, and children’s rides. All money raised will go towards the firefighters charity, local charities, and other good causes.

Bodmin

When: November 5th

Where: Priory Park

Bodmin’s annual bonfire, laser show, and grand fireworks display is back to amaze the whole family. Enjoy a fantastic atmosphere plus knowing all profits are donated to local children's and community groups within Bodmin and surrounding areas.

Learn more




