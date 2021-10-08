Devon firework displays: the best events for bonfire night 2021

Published: 12:43 PM October 8, 2021

We've found all of the firework events and other bonfire night celebrations happening in Devon.

Autumn is slowly creeping along and we are getting closer to remembering the 5th of November in style. Bonfires, Guy dummies, fireworks, and the occasional toffee apple are all staples of the celebration. This year, we can't wait to watch the sky light up with colours and warm our hands by the fire - although remember to check for our hedgehog friends before you light a match.

In no particular order, here are the bonfire night events occurring across Devon on (or around) November 5th.

Sherwell Valley Primary School Annual Bonfire Night

When: November 5th

Where: Sherwell Valley, Torquay, TQ2 6ES

Known as one of the best Bonfire Night celebrations in the area, this is a great family-friendly event. Last year's event sold out quickly and you will not be able to buy tickets at the gate, so we recommend acting fast for this one. There will be plenty of food stalls on hand for something warming.

Bonfire Night on The Hoe

When: November 5th, 4pm

Where: The Hoe, Plymouth, PL1 2PA

The Hoe will shortly be lit up with beautiful colours for their annual celebration. A full fun fair will also be on hand for thrilling times, plus food and drink stalls, to really make this a night to remember.

Fireworks Night 2021

When: November 5th, 5:30pm

Where: Exeter Golf and Country Club, Countess Wear, Exeter, EX2 7AE

Not just happy with a spectacular firework display to music, this venue will also have bars and barbecues, mini kids’ rides and a family disco to enjoy. It sound like it will be one of "Exeter’s not-to-be-missed highlights of the autumn".

Bonfire Night 2021

When: November 6th, 5:30pm

Where: Whimple Cricket Club, Knowle Cross, Whimple, EX5 2NT

"Back with a bang!" This annual firework display promises to be one of the best in the county with Sonic Fireworks organising the display. There will also be plenty of other entertainment on hand for the whole family.

Newton Abbot RFC Hosts Sonic Fireworks

When: November 6th, 6pm

Where: Rackerhayes, Rydon Industrial Estate, Kingsteignton, TQ12 3RZ

This brand new event is sure to become one of the greats and tickets are already on sale. Wrap up warm and watch the night sky be splashed with colour.

Fireworks & Bonfire Night

When: November 6th, 6pm

Where: Okehampton, Hatherleigh, EX20

Grab a free hot dog as you enter and enjoy a great night at Made-Well's Bonfire Night spectacular. They will also be unveiling The Dennis Bater Bubble at the same time in honour of their late supporter.

Fireworks & Bonfire Fiesta

When: November 5th, 4:30pm

Where: The BIG Sheep, Abbotsham, Bideford, EX39 5AP

The BIG Sheep promises to be "the best place to celebrate this year’s Guy Fawke’s night" with marshmallow toasting, sparklers, and more. You bring the woolly hats, they'll bring the fun.

The Tar Barrels of Ottery St Mary

When: November 5th, 7pm

Where: Town Centre, Ottery St Mary, EX11

Last but by no means least, we have a rather unusual event for those who are tired of regular firework and bonfire night celebrations. Barrels filled with tar are set fire to and paraded through the streets followed by parties and other fun activities.

You can see for yourself in the video below.

