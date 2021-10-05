Norfolk firework displays: the best events for bonfire night 2021

Published: 10:43 AM October 5, 2021

We've found all of the firework events and other bonfire night celebrations happening in Norfolk.

Autumn is slowly creeping along and we are getting closer to remembering the 5th of November in style. Bonfires, Guy dummies, fireworks, and the occasional toffee apple are all staples of the celebration. This year, we can't wait to watch the sky light up with colours and warm our hands by the fire - although remember to check for our hedgehog friends before you light a match.

In no particular order, here are the bonfire night events occurring across Norfolk on (or around) November 5th.

Fireworks Extravaganza

When: November 6th

Where: Lowestoft and Yarmouth Rugby Club, Corton, NR32 5HE

Just over the Suffolk border but in partnership with Great Yarmouth, this will be a great evening out with food stalls, a fun fair, and live music in addition to great firework display.

Hunstanton Fireworks

When: November 6th

Where: Cliff Top, Hunstanton

A great family-friendly event with a laser and music show. There will be stalls to peruse as well as kids rides and a fun fair before the main event.

Downham Market Fireworks

When: November 6th

Where: Stradsett Hall and Country Park, PE33 9HA

The local Round Table are very excited to welcome visitors to the new home of their annual firework display. This is sure to be a beautiful and atmospheric location to enjoy the show.

Fireworks Night 2021

When: November 6th

Where: Taverham Scout Group Headquarters, Taverham NR8 6JR

Not happy with just one display, the 1st Taverham Scout Group will be putting on two shows to light up the night sky at 7 and 8pm.

Socially Distanced Low Bang Firework Event

When: November 3rd and 4th

Where: Wroxham Barns, Hoveton, NR12 8QU

If you want to enjoy a display but still feel nervous in crowds or, alternatively, have small children who don't like the sound but love the colours, then this may be the event for you. Rather than paying for individual tickets, you book a pitch where you can set up your own chairs, food, etc.

Raynham Fireworks Display

When: November 5th

Where: Raynham Estate, East Raynham, Fakenham, NR21 7EE.

This next event is raising money for local charities and will have the stunning backdrop of Raynham Hall to really set the mood. Refreshments will be on hand including their very own Raynham Beef Burgers, plus plenty of hot chocolate to keep you toasty as you watch.

End of Season Fireworks

When: October 30th

Where: Carnser Car Park, Blakeney Quayside, NR25 7ND

Enjoy the end of the season and welcome in the cooler times with this annual bonfire and fireworks event in Blakeney. The event is free to attend although they will be taking donations for local causes.

