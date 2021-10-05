Norfolk firework displays: the best events for bonfire night 2021
We've found all of the firework events and other bonfire night celebrations happening in Norfolk.
Autumn is slowly creeping along and we are getting closer to remembering the 5th of November in style. Bonfires, Guy dummies, fireworks, and the occasional toffee apple are all staples of the celebration. This year, we can't wait to watch the sky light up with colours and warm our hands by the fire - although remember to check for our hedgehog friends before you light a match.
In no particular order, here are the bonfire night events occurring across Norfolk on (or around) November 5th.
Fireworks Extravaganza
When: November 6th
Where: Lowestoft and Yarmouth Rugby Club, Corton, NR32 5HE
Just over the Suffolk border but in partnership with Great Yarmouth, this will be a great evening out with food stalls, a fun fair, and live music in addition to great firework display.
Hunstanton Fireworks
When: November 6th
Where: Cliff Top, Hunstanton
A great family-friendly event with a laser and music show. There will be stalls to peruse as well as kids rides and a fun fair before the main event.
Downham Market Fireworks
When: November 6th
Where: Stradsett Hall and Country Park, PE33 9HA
The local Round Table are very excited to welcome visitors to the new home of their annual firework display. This is sure to be a beautiful and atmospheric location to enjoy the show.
Fireworks Night 2021
When: November 6th
Where: Taverham Scout Group Headquarters, Taverham NR8 6JR
Not happy with just one display, the 1st Taverham Scout Group will be putting on two shows to light up the night sky at 7 and 8pm.
Socially Distanced Low Bang Firework Event
When: November 3rd and 4th
Where: Wroxham Barns, Hoveton, NR12 8QU
If you want to enjoy a display but still feel nervous in crowds or, alternatively, have small children who don't like the sound but love the colours, then this may be the event for you. Rather than paying for individual tickets, you book a pitch where you can set up your own chairs, food, etc.
Raynham Fireworks Display
When: November 5th
Where: Raynham Estate, East Raynham, Fakenham, NR21 7EE.
This next event is raising money for local charities and will have the stunning backdrop of Raynham Hall to really set the mood. Refreshments will be on hand including their very own Raynham Beef Burgers, plus plenty of hot chocolate to keep you toasty as you watch.
End of Season Fireworks
When: October 30th
Where: Carnser Car Park, Blakeney Quayside, NR25 7ND
Enjoy the end of the season and welcome in the cooler times with this annual bonfire and fireworks event in Blakeney. The event is free to attend although they will be taking donations for local causes.