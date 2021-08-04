'Gastro-Glastonbury' festival is heading to Bournemouth

Published: 12:47 PM August 4, 2021 Updated: 1:03 PM August 4, 2021

Foodie Festival will be in Bournemouth for three days this September with famous chefs, the best tribute bands, and fun for all the family.

Throughout the summer and beyond, the South West comes alive with shows, fairs, and festivals for visitors and locals to enjoy. Dorset is no different but this year they are adding another name to the list as the biggest food festival in the UK, dubbed 'gastro-Glastonbury', prepares to pay the county a visit.

Foodies Festival began in 2005 as a single event and is now the largest food and drink festival in the UK thanks to their hard work and great ethos. Over the past 16 years, Foodies has welcomed more than 3 million visitors and helped launch hundreds of new businesses, as well as supporting thousands of small producers. In each region they visit, they pride themselves on celebrating local food and drink, showcasing the most exciting and talented chefs, bakers and producers in the UK.

Foodie Festival celebrates all things local over three days - Credit: Pageturner Photography

Now they are expanding, setting their eyes on Bournemouth as a brand new location for the three day festival. The director of Foodie Festival, Sue Hitchen, is very excited about the new addition to the tour and cannot wait to highlight the amazing work of hardworking locals.

“I am delighted to bring Foodies Festival to Bournemouth, celebrating the delicious local produce and wonderful restaurants in Dorset, as well as recognising its great seafood. “As we’re outdoors we are able to plan Covid safe festivals, and our experienced Health and Safety team are working closely with local councils across the country to make sure we take all appropriate measures and follow government guidelines to keep everyone safe. “There has never been a better time to support local restaurants and food producers in the region and we are all ready to enjoy a fun day out with friends.”

Spotlight on Food

This summer, visitors to the Foodie Festival are in for a real treat with plenty of famous faces coming along to teach them more about the art of cooking. Headliners include MasterChef : The Professionals champion Alex Webb, MasterChef 2012 champion Shelina Permaloo, celebrity chef Omar Allibhoy, and plenty of other big names from the culinary world.

After a quieter few months, the chefs are raring to light those hobs and get cooking. This will be Alex Webb's first time at Foodie and he is eager to meet the public.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be touring around the country with Foodies Festivals this summer. I’ve been working on lots of delicious new recipes and I can’t wait to see you all in person and cook live on stage!”

Alex Webb, winner of Masterchef: The Professionals in 2020 - Credit: Foodie Festival

Not only that, but guest can enjoy the Chefs Theatre, Cake & Bake Theatre, Drinks Theatre (with wine, champagne, beer and cocktail making masterclasses), a Shopping Village with award-winning artisan producers, Street Food Avenue, Kids Cookery School, and Foodies world-famous chilli eating competition. Whatever your tastes, there will surely be something delicious for you to sink your teeth into.

Music To Our Ears

But Foodie Festival isn't just about food. The musical feast is just as sumptuous, with more than fifty bands and artists participating in the Big Tribute Weekend. Highlights include Flash, a Queen tribute who have performed across the globe and really embody the energetic performances of the original band. In addition, The Killerz and Kylie on Show will be taking to the stage along with an incredible 40 other artists from the Bournemouth region and further afield.

Flash are one the most popular Queen tributes in the world - Credit: Foodie Festival

For the third year running, the festival is supporting Musicians Against Homelessness (MAH) with tickets raising money for UK-wide homelessness charity Crisis. This award winning not for profit organisation has raised over £300,000 for homelessness services so far. Over 450 superb artists will perform on the MAH main stage at Foodies Festivals this year, so do go and show your support when you can.

Tickets

Foodie Festival will be at King's Park, Bournemouth from Friday 17th September to Sunday 19th September. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online here or by telephone at 0844 9951111.

Adult day ticket price: £19

Weekend Ticket £29

Children aged 12 and under go free when accompanied by an adult.

Foodie Festival will also be heading to London, Oxford, Bristol, Brighton, and Chelmsford.