Magazines Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Great British Life > Things To Do > What's On

Don't miss out on The Tiger Who Came To Tea exhibition in Hitchin

person

Richard Young

Published: 5:21 PM August 26, 2021   
The Tiger Who Came To Tea exhibition is on at the North Hertfordshire Museum in Hitchin.

The Tiger Who Came To Tea exhibition is on at the North Hertfordshire Museum in Hitchin. - Credit: Archant

Looking for something to do with the kids this August bank holiday? This free exhibition in Hitchin might just be the ticket. 

Loved by children and adults alike, a free exhibition celebrating the classic children’s book The Tiger Who Came to Tea is in its last days at North Hertfordshire Museum.

With illustrations by author Judith Kerr and an exploration of her remarkable life, as well as the chance for children to do tigery crafts, join a five-foot tiger in a play kitchen and have a themed afternoon tea, this could make for a very special family day out.

On until September 4; Tuesday to Saturday, 10.30am-4.30pm, Sunday 11am-3pm; 4 Brand Street, Hitchin, SG5 1JE; northhertsmuseum.org

Hertfordshire Life
Hertfordshire

Don't Miss

Bashall Spirits gin

Lancashire Life | Win

Win the full range of Bashall Spirits Gins

Bashall Spirits

Logo Icon
Nydsley Hall

Yorkshire Life | Win

Win a three nights stay at Nydsley Hall in Pateley Bridge

Yorkshire Life

Logo Icon
Mission Impossible 7 train

Derbyshire Life | Updated

Mission Impossible 7 action sequence filmed in the Peak District

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
Louise Minchin

Cheshire Life

Louise Minchin on why she's leaving the BBC

Louise Minchin

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus