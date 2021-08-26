Don't miss out on The Tiger Who Came To Tea exhibition in Hitchin

Published: 5:21 PM August 26, 2021

The Tiger Who Came To Tea exhibition is on at the North Hertfordshire Museum in Hitchin. - Credit: Archant

Looking for something to do with the kids this August bank holiday? This free exhibition in Hitchin might just be the ticket.

Loved by children and adults alike, a free exhibition celebrating the classic children’s book The Tiger Who Came to Tea is in its last days at North Hertfordshire Museum.

With illustrations by author Judith Kerr and an exploration of her remarkable life, as well as the chance for children to do tigery crafts, join a five-foot tiger in a play kitchen and have a themed afternoon tea, this could make for a very special family day out.

On until September 4; Tuesday to Saturday, 10.30am-4.30pm, Sunday 11am-3pm; 4 Brand Street, Hitchin, SG5 1JE; northhertsmuseum.org