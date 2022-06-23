Family festival gives free tickets away to children

Nature Valley Gone Wild is offering free tickets so children can enjoy activities like the silent disco. - Credit: Upright Media

A major South West music and adventure festival is giving away children’s tickets for free

As living costs are rising all around us families are feeling the pinch. With airports in chaos, flights cancelled, fuel bills rising and petrol more expensive than ever many families are having to make the disappointing decision not to go on holiday again this summer, having spent two years at home during the pandemic.

It’s not all doom and gloom though...in reaction to the cost of living crisis, Devon’s Gone Wild Festival with Bear Grylls has decided to give a limited number of children free entry, so that they can experience new things and re-wild themselves with their families.

Nature Valley Gone Wild is a family friendly festival, aimed at adults and children aged six to 18. The festival will take place at Powderham Castle, Devon, on August 25-28, 2022.

Bear Grylls is the founder of Nature Valley Gone Wild. - Credit: Gone Wild Festival

Gone Wild Festival was created with the aim of giving young adventurers an escape from everyday life and an opportunity to have an unforgettable four days. With that in mind, Bear Grylls has made it possible for many children to attend for free, which will include activities such as kayaking, NERF combat, survival skills, raft building and more, as well as see exciting bands and speakers such as CBBC’s Andy and the Odd Socks, The Script, Sir Ranulph Fiennes and of course Bear Grylls himself.

Bear Grylls said: “It’s been an unbelievably tough time for families over the past couple of years. I’m delighted that together with Gone Wild Festival we are able to offer this initiative to get kids out in the wild and trying loads of awesome activities for free.

“If this makes it accessible to some families who otherwise wouldn’t have been able to go away this summer then we’ll have really achieved something special.”

The free children's tickets are available to anyone with the purchase of a full-price adult day or weekend ticket. They will be available from noon on June 23, 2022 - there will be a limited number available and they are expected to be very popular so get in quick and make the most of summer 2022!

Free children’s tickets are available here.

Bear Grylls has made it possible for many children to attend the festival for free. - Credit: Upright Media



