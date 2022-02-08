Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
From South Africa With Love

Jade Wright

Published: 6:55 PM February 8, 2022
Colorful praying seats in Manchester Cathedral.

Inside Manchester Cathedral. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

This special musical evening brings together live shows from Manchester Cathedral and Cape Town,  linked by the power of technology. Stars of the show include Mr Saxophone Don Vino, Mrs Soul Lauren-Lee, And Mrs Afrikaans Maritza, as well as mezzo soprano Faith Tucker.
It will feature pupils from St Andrew's school in Levenshulme and Our Lady's in Whalley Range, as well as  Cape Town primary school, and donations will be made to We Love Manchester and  Haven Night Shelter in Cape Town.
February 11, Manchester Cathedral, skiddle.com/whats-on/Manchester/Manchester-Cathedral/From-South-Africa-with-Love/14225740

