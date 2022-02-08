This special musical evening brings together live shows from Manchester Cathedral and Cape Town, linked by the power of technology. Stars of the show include Mr Saxophone Don Vino, Mrs Soul Lauren-Lee, And Mrs Afrikaans Maritza, as well as mezzo soprano Faith Tucker.

It will feature pupils from St Andrew's school in Levenshulme and Our Lady's in Whalley Range, as well as Cape Town primary school, and donations will be made to We Love Manchester and Haven Night Shelter in Cape Town.

February 11, Manchester Cathedral, skiddle.com/whats-on/Manchester/Manchester-Cathedral/From-South-Africa-with-Love/14225740