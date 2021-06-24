Where to pick your own fruit in Norfolk

Published: 1:02 PM June 24, 2021 Updated: 1:36 PM June 24, 2021

Fruit picking is a great outdoor activity for those wanting to make the most of local produce and to enjoy the great outdoors simultaneously. We gather some of Norfolk's top fruit picking locations



Cromer Camping



Hall Rd, Cromer NR27 9JG



In the seaside town of Cromer is the beautiful Cromer Camping site with 120 pitches. This is a great place for camping enthusiasts to enjoy the pretty area in north Norfolk.



There is also a PYO farm which is open from mid-May until September with fruits including raspberries, strawberries and blueberries (and flowers!) to pick.



The Tacons Farm Shop & PYO



The Grange, Rollesby, Great Yarmouth NR29 5AJ



This family run farm is surrounded by the wildlife and greenery of Great Yarmouth's Trinity Broads, which makes it a beautiful spot to gather some friends or family for fruit picking which has been a popular past time at Tacons for over 40 years.



Open daily during the season for pick your own from 10am to 4pm. Strawberries and gooseberries among other fruit and vegetables is available for picking.





Drove Orchards



Thornham Rd, Hunstanton PE36 6LS



With plenty of apples throughout the year in the pretty orchard, Drove is a farm shop, PYO, shop, restaurant and fish shop on the north Norfolk coast.



Check the website for updates on when you can visit for PYO - the first of which should be plums!





Hillfield Nursery



Mill Lane, Thorpe-next-Haddiscoe, Norwich NR14 6PA



With a huge range of plants for visitors to choose from, Hillfield Nursery is the perfect place to stock up on summer goodies for the garden or the house.



With an annual PYO season with orchards and fields of fruit of many varieties, check on the website for the fruit picking schedule when it's updated. The strawberries are out already!





A G Meale & Sons



Wayford Nurseries, Stalham, Norwich NR12 9LJ



In 1934, Allen G Meale bought a plot of land to grow produce for local people. To this day, the farm is still a popular place for fruit pickers to enjoy the PYO fields.



Currently strawberries are available for PYO. Sensible footwear is advised as the fields can get muddy. There are also raspberries, runner beans and plums later on in the year. Check the website for farm shop and plant centre opening times. Vera's Coffee Shop is open daily from 9.30am to 4pm for refreshments after your picking session.





Call ahead to check what fruits are available before visiting to avoid disappointment.



