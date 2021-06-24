Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Where to pick your own fruit in Norfolk

Samuel Mathewson

Published: 1:02 PM June 24, 2021    Updated: 1:36 PM June 24, 2021
Unsplash

Where to go fruit picking in Norfolk - Credit: Unsplash

Fruit picking is a great outdoor activity for those wanting to make the most of local produce and to enjoy the great outdoors simultaneously. We gather some of Norfolk's top fruit picking locations

Cromer Camping

Hall Rd, Cromer NR27 9JG

In the seaside town of Cromer is the beautiful Cromer Camping site with 120 pitches. This is a great place for camping enthusiasts to enjoy the pretty area in north Norfolk.

There is also a PYO farm which is open from mid-May until September with fruits including raspberries, strawberries and blueberries (and flowers!) to pick.

Unsplash

You can pick fruit at Cromer Camping - Credit: Unsplash


The Tacons Farm Shop & PYO

The Grange, Rollesby, Great Yarmouth NR29 5AJ

This family run farm is surrounded by the wildlife and greenery of Great Yarmouth's Trinity Broads, which makes it a beautiful spot to gather some friends or family for fruit picking which has been a popular past time at Tacons for over 40 years.

Open daily during the season for pick your own from 10am to 4pm. Strawberries and gooseberries among other fruit and vegetables is available for picking.


Drove Orchards

Thornham Rd, Hunstanton PE36 6LS

With plenty of apples throughout the year in the pretty orchard, Drove is a farm shop, PYO, shop, restaurant and fish shop on the north Norfolk coast.

Check the website for updates on when you can visit for PYO - the first of which should be plums!


Hillfield Nursery

Mill Lane, Thorpe-next-Haddiscoe, Norwich NR14 6PA

With a huge range of plants for visitors to choose from, Hillfield Nursery is the perfect place to stock up on summer goodies for the garden or the house.

With an annual PYO season with orchards and fields of fruit of many varieties, check on the website for the fruit picking schedule when it's updated. The strawberries are out already!


A G Meale & Sons

Wayford Nurseries, Stalham, Norwich NR12 9LJ

In 1934, Allen G Meale bought a plot of land to grow produce for local people. To this day, the farm is still a popular place for fruit pickers to enjoy the PYO fields.

Currently strawberries are available for PYO. Sensible footwear is advised as the fields can get muddy. There are also raspberries, runner beans and plums later on in the year. Check the website for farm shop and plant centre opening times. Vera's Coffee Shop is open daily from 9.30am to 4pm for refreshments after your picking session.


Call ahead to check what fruits are available before visiting to avoid disappointment.

Norfolk Magazine
Norfolk

