Published: 2:16 PM November 25, 2020 Updated: 6:00 PM December 17, 2020

6 ideas for gifts with a difference

A gorgeous gift of calm - Credit: Archant

One to soothe

A gorgeous gift the mind and body, handmade in North Yorkshire.This stylish gift box contains soothing treats to ease you through days, nights, yoga sessions. It contains a lavender eye pillow, French lavender essential oil, and cotton crochet reusable eco friendly scrubbies.These can be used with a drop of lavender essential oil during deep breathing inhalations,

£30. See

Stalk and Baby by Sir Quentin Blake - up for grabs at Zoe's Place charity auction - Credit: Archant

Collector’s item

Artwork by one of Britain’s best-loved illustrators will be up for auction until Saturday Nov 28 to raise funds for Zoë’s Place Baby Hospice in Middlesbrough.

The piece of artwork, entitled ‘Giant Stork with its Chick’, has been donated – and is signed - by Sir Quentin Blake, which will help to raise vital funds for the charity which is UK’s only baby-specific hospice. Definitely a one-of-a-kind Christmas present or perfect collector’s item.

The B&B pamper box - Credit: Archant

Pamper time

Yorkshire sisters Kim Stockdale and Tiff Fawcett were forced to close their Menston beauty salon during lockdown but turned to self-care at home with a new service supplying stylish pamper gift and subscription boxes full of through their clever new company, Blonde and Brown. A Christmas treat box is £37.

blondeandbrown.co.uk

Peak Performance by Victoria Benn - Credit: Archant

For the runner in your life

Peak Performance is the definitive guide to the great sporting legacy of Ingleborough and the Yorkshire Dales’ Three Peaks. Sponsored by Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust, this beautiful, hardback book by Victoria Benn unveils the complete sporting history of one of the country’s most iconic mountains. More than 200 years of athleticism, perseverance and tenacity are brought to life through personal stories and photographs. Priced £8.50, email info@runthedales.org.uk to order or for a list of stockists.

Gifts with love

Dragonfly Trust's pendant - Credit: Archant

Dragonfly Cancer Trust is a charity working to support young people undergoing palliative cancer care treatment to make lasting memories with their loved ones.

The charity has offered help to young people with cancer throughout the lockdown period and will be raising funds through its Christmas gifts – such as this pendant, £12.99.

dragonflycancertrust.org/shop

Add a star to the virtual skyline - Credit: Archant

Give a star

In a bid to raise the crucial funds it needs to support families ging through cancer,Leeds-based Candlelighters charity is asking people to name a ‘Candlelighters Star’ on a virtual skyline. You can name a star after anyone and for any reason, with the idea being to name a star in celebration of someone who has brought light to your life.When a star has been named and a donation made, the star will light up in the sky.