Apple Day 2021: Meet Frank, the plum-stealing pony

Published: 2:46 PM October 19, 2021 Updated: 3:00 PM October 19, 2021

It takes a very special little horse to to be entrusted with The Folk of Gloucester’s treasured apple mill.

With the annual Apple Day celebrations looming, and previous star Rosie being in foal, drastic measures were called for to find a cider-making star for the big day and so the team from The Folk took to local radio and social media. Following a flurry of interest and offers from ponies and horses of various shapes and sizes, in walks Frank.

A mischievous plum thief, Frank (now five, with a show name of ‘To Be Frank’) is in the ownership of Gloucestershire-based Lucy Delicate, and there’s never been a dull moment.

Frank with Lucy - Credit: Lucy Delicate

‘I’ve been lucky enough to have owned Frank since he was four months old,’ says Lucy. ‘Along the way, we have grown together; him understanding what work he needs to do, and me what rewards he enjoys.’

Frank’s field companion is a 17.1hh Clydesdale called Ted.

Ted and Frank - Credit: Lucy Delicate

‘I would say Frank is the brains of the outfit,’ continues Lucy. ‘He’s almost a little horse Houdini; when willing, he is able to get out of any situation he doesn’t want to be in... such as rugs, stables and fields.

‘At this time of the year his favourite pastime is kicking the plum trees in his field until the plums fall, then quickly eating them before Ted sees.’

On Apple Day at The Folk, there will be plenty of apples, pears, juices and ciders on offer, of course, but no plums. So, how does Lucy think he’ll fare on the day itself?

‘He will give almost anything a go,’ she smiles, ‘but it normally comes with a bit of attitude and sass.’

Apple Day is on Saturday, October 23, 10am-4pm, at The Folk of Gloucester, 99-103 Westgate Street, Gloucester, GL1 2PG, thefolkofgloucester.co.uk and facebook.com/TheFolkofGloucester

The Folk of Gloucester is run by Gloucester Civic Trust.

Frank and Lucy are members of the Cotswold Cart Horse Society, run by Eric Freeman. Visit facebook.com/cotswoldcarthorse