Glyndebourne holding charity concert for Ukraine

Author Picture Icon

Karen Pasquali Jones

Published: 3:23 PM March 7, 2022
Glyndebourne is holding charity concert to help Ukrainians

Glyndebourne is holding charity concert to help Ukrainians - Credit: Glyndebourne

The opera house has announced a special one-off concert on Sunday 3 April to raise funds for the people of Ukraine. 

Glyndebourne Festival Music Director Robin Ticciati will conduct the London Philharmonic Orchestra and a host of Glyndebourne artists – all of who are donating their time – for an afternoon of music in the Glyndebourne auditorium, in solidarity with those affected by war.

All ticket sales and any other proceeds from this event will be donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Glyndebourne's Artistic Director Stephen Langridge said: 'In the middle of this appalling humanitarian crisis, people are suffering, and need immediate practical help.

'Alongside other performing arts organisations in the UK and beyond, we stand in solidarity with all those affected, and earnestly hope that this concert at Glyndebourne will be both a profound and beautiful musical dedication to Ukraine, and raise much-needed funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.'

More details about the concert programme will be released on the Glyndebourne website in the coming weeks.

Tickets go on sale from 6.00pm on Thursday 10 March. glyndebourne.com 

