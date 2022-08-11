Get back to nature with Bear Grylls this August in Devon

With the summer holidays in full swing, Devon-based Gone Wild Festival with Bear Grylls is encouraging families across the country to get out more, enjoy nature, and feel ‘rewilded’.

Held at Powderham Castle from August 25th to 28th, Nature Valley Gone Wild Festival with Bear Grylls is an action-packed family friendly festival for adults and children aged 6-18 years. As well as a wide range of exhilarating outdoor experiences including obstacle courses and circus shows, this year’s musical line-up includes The Script, Sophie Ellis Bextor, The Darkness, Ella Eyre, and Ministry Of Sound Orchestra. For true adventure seekers, Nature Valley has also collaborated with Bear Grylls’ Survival Academy (BGSA) to create its very own Camp Nature Valley area, with a full program of activities to get involved with.

As well as providing practical tips and ideas for what to do outdoors this summer, the brand’s renewed partnership with the Gone Wild Festival with Bear Grylls is being brought to life through an on-pack promotion to win tickets to attend. The promotion will offer local families – and those from across the country – the chance to win one of three VIP packages, which includes weekend tickets, a bespoke Gone Wild experience and, for the first time this year, an epic entrance to the festival grounds.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply pick up one of the Nature Valley Crunchy or Protein ranges from UK retailers between 1st July and 7th August 2022 and follow the on-pack instructions to enter. Other prizes up for grabs include family weekend tickets to Gone Wild Festival and £50 vouchers for Millets outdoors.

If budding explorers can’t wait until then to get involved with Camp Nature Valley, they can enjoy a flavour of the festival with a bespoke ‘summer of challenges’ launching in July. Designed exclusively for Nature Valley by the BGSA, the challenge calendar runs for eight weeks and features inspiration and ideas for getting outside and enjoying the best of nature, wherever you may be. More information and details for how to get involved in this will are available on Nature Valley’s social media (@naturevalley.uk).

Whether it’s a walk in the woods, a jump in a puddle or simply a swim in a lake – Nature Valley is on a mission to help people connect with nature, by getting them out more. Given that 81% of adults claim being in nature makes them happy, the drive to rewild families hopes to ensure that our increased connection with nature post pandemic doesn’t disappear.

Gone Wild Festival will be at Powderham Castle between August 25th and 28th. Tickets and more information are available at gonewildfestival.com