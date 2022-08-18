Everything you need to know about the 2022 Goodwood Revival

From the best activities to do to celebrities to spot, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the iconic Goodwood Revival this year…



What is the Goodwood Revival?

The Goodwood Revival is a three-day event that celebrates the finest of old-school motoring and vehicles. In 2022, the event will take place on September 16-18. Here you can take a trip back in time and enjoy motor races of classic vehicles, as well as explore vintage shops and learn about the history of the 1940s-60s.



What is the history behind the Goodwood Revival?

The first Goodwood Revival first took place in 1998, where the Earl of March Charles Gordon-Lennox drove around the iconic race circuit in the same Bristol 400 car that his grandfather had 40 years ago. Prior to this, the circuit had been closed since 1966, but had once staged races for the Tourist Trophy, the Glover Cup and Grand Prix cars.

Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button will be at the Goodwood Revival this year - Credit: Jonathan James Wilson



What celebrities will be at the Goodwood Revival this year?

2009 Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button will return this year, after making his historic motor racing debut last year. Other F1 stars that will be driving include three-time world champion Sir Jackie Stewart and Damon Hill. Motorcyclist riders will include renowned Isle of Man TT winners Peter Hickman, Gary Johnson and John McGuiness. It’s always worth keeping an eye in the crowd throughout the day too, as plenty of A-Listers often attend.

Last year Hollywood hunk Jasona Momoa attended – who will you spot this year? - Credit: Jonathan James Wilson



What to do at the Goodwood Revival this year

The weekend is set to be jam-packed with races. Highlights will include the Freddie March Memorial Trophy with sportscars from the late 1940s to early 1950s, the Barry Sheene Memorial Trophy with motorcycles from the 1950s. For those looking for races with the prettiest cars, the Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy has pre-1963 GT cars, while the Sussex Trophy will have world championship sportscars from 1955 to 1960. The Revival’s oldest race – the Goodwood Trophy – is also a must-see. This sees the cars that raced at the first Goodwood, such as ERAs, Maserati 6CMs and Alfa Romeo P3s, race again.



There will also be plenty of shops to peruse on the Revival High Street, such as Motul, Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses, and Bendicks. Other exhibitors’ products throughout the festival will include clothing, jewellery, artwork, homewares and food and drink.



New for 2022 is the Revival’s brand-new lifestyle hub, which will showcase the importance of reusing, repairing and repurposing pre-loved belongings. Activities here will include crafting cabins with artisan experts to learn from, talks and interviews providing insight into vintage communities, plus sewing workshops to empower you to make do and mend your own clothes.

At the Revival, everyone dresses up in style - Credit: Toby Adamson



What to wear to the Goodwood Revival

Trust us – you’ll stick out like a sore thumb if you aren’t in authentic gear. Fashion from the 1940s to 60s is customary at the Goodwood Revival. Think trilbies, suspenders, tweed and blazers, as well as bright dresses, retro sunglasses and gloves. You can also get your hair done at the Goodwood Barbers and at Betty’s, for an extra-authentic do.



There’s also a Best Dressed competition that runs each day, which is judged by the fashion experts who roam the crowds. If you want to impress them, be sure to make sure your outfit has authenticity and wit by using original garments and accessories or using modern pieces with a vintage feel.

See historic motor racing at the Goodwood Revival - Credit: Nigel Harniman



How much are tickets to the Goodwood Revival this year?

Three-day passes and tickets just for Saturday are sold out, but tickets still remain for the Friday and Saturday, and start at £84 for adults.



Find out more about the Goodwood Revival at goodwood.com