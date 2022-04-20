Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Things To Do > What's On

Win

WIN 2 tickets to Goodwoof at Goodwood

Author Picture Icon

Samuel Mathewson

Published: 11:45 AM April 20, 2022
Festive social media content for Goodwoof. Client: Goodwood. Picture date: Tuesday December 7, 2021

Goodwoof and Goodwoof - Credit: Christopher Ison

A spectacular new event dedicated to our canine companions, Goodwoof will feature a fantastic line-up of activities to entertain dogs and their humans.

You’ll find world-class competition from top canine athletes; wellness workshops; behavioural and veterinary experts taking on topics from anxiety management to the secrets of your dog’s body language; celebrations of pop culture canine icons and heroes from history alongside trails, treats and plenty of play – all included in your ticket price.

We've teamed up with Goodwood to give one lucky winner a pair of tickets to Goodwoof 2022 which takes place on Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th May.

Fill out my online form.
Sussex Life
Surrey Life

Don't Miss

little boy with no face visible holding basket full of colorful easter eggs standing on the grass in

Hertfordshire Life

Family fun in Hertfordshire this Easter 2022

Richard Young

person
Bradley Walsh and the BAE Vantare

Essex Life

Bradley Walsh: A licence to thrill

Hannah Gildart

Logo Icon
Why not treat the kids to the Bunny Bonanza at the Heights of Abraham

Derbyshire Life

12 things to do in Derbyshire during Easter

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
Play the games at Tatton Park this Easter

Cheshire Life

10 things to do in Cheshire during Easter

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon