WIN 2 tickets to Goodwoof at Goodwood

Win

A spectacular new event dedicated to our canine companions, Goodwoof will feature a fantastic line-up of activities to entertain dogs and their humans.

You’ll find world-class competition from top canine athletes; wellness workshops; behavioural and veterinary experts taking on topics from anxiety management to the secrets of your dog’s body language; celebrations of pop culture canine icons and heroes from history alongside trails, treats and plenty of play – all included in your ticket price.

We've teamed up with Goodwood to give one lucky winner a pair of tickets to Goodwoof 2022 which takes place on Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th May.